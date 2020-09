About This Game

It’s time to expertise DreadOut another way.

DreadOut : Keepers of the Dark is a brand new standalone horror sport that takes place within the DreadOut universe. In this lacking chapter, you’ll assist Linda face the challenges of the DreadOut world with much more risks lurking inside.

So, get your sensible cellphone and SLR digital camera prepared and select your path correctly. The doorways you open will resolve the result of Linda’s destiny.





