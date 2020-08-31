Atomic Adam Episode 1 Download Free PC Game Full Version





Atomic Adam: Episode 1 is a gaming expertise packed to the brim with nostalgic retro motion! Fight, fly and shoot your approach by way of a completely 3D world stuffed with big rats, gray aliens, UFO’s, boss battles and insane fight, all with an artwork model impressed by the retro motion video games of yesterday. As rock star Atomic Adam, you’ll battle your approach by way of Delta City defeating bosses in your hunt for the notorious Deathbot. None is extra mysterious than Deathbot who traveled to Delta City together with his military to usurp town and its assets. Atomic Adam is tasked with discovering Mayor Lamowitz’s spouse who was kidnapped by Deathbot and now held hostage. Deathbot now calls for Mayor Lamowitz to resign or he won’t ever see his spouse once more!

Do you may have what it takes to save lots of Delta City earlier than it falls in to the fingers of Deathbot? Atomic Adam represents a brand new story within the Radical Heroes Universe. Complete with a brand new hero, recreation play mechanics, story and motion all within the retro impressed universe of Radical Heroes.

