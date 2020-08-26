The Most Anticipated Video Games for Quarter 4 of 2020

The gaming world is heading towards a new generation of gaming systems, and a lot of the action taking place in the development studios revolves around releasing games for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Nevertheless, the life span of the current generation consoles is far from over. PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch audiences have a lot of reasons to keep their consoles unboxed, as several great games are scheduled for release in the next few months.

Coping with the Anticipation of Having to Wait for a Video Game

Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch

Unlike Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo will not be launching a 9th generation console and will instead continue investing in Switch. This console is after all the highest selling product the Japanese gaming giants have ever marketed. In the months to come, Nintendo will be releasing games like Zoids Wild Blast, Bakugan®: Champions of Vestroia™, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Skater XL and King’s Bounty II. In the inexperienced eye, these games might seem as insignificant competition for everything that is coming up for PlayStation and Xbox One. Still, on multiple occasions, Nintendo has proven to a competitor that is too tough to beat for Sony and Microsoft.

Sony’s and Microsoft’s A-listers for the Fall of 2020

This fall, PlayStation and Xbox owners have many reasons for which to be happy. Just like every year, sports-related titles are scheduled for release at the end of September and all throughout October. EA Sports wants to be the clear winner over competitors like 2K and Konami, and because of that they are doing everything they can to take care of every little detail. In its list for both PS4 and Xbox One, EA Sports has games such as FIFA 21, and NHL 21. In an effort to get ahead of its competitor, Konami is releasing PES 2021 three weeks earlier. As for 2K Games, the Novato-based developer is releasing NBA 2K21, earlier than ever before and during a period that the 2020 season is still ongoing.

Apart from the numerous sports-related titles, in quarter 4 of 2020, gamers will have the opportunity to play a variety of best-selling prospects. The three biggest names in the long list of games are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 and Far Cry 6. Besides, players will have the opportunity to purchase Marvel’s Avengers, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Watch Dogs: Legion and of course Destiny 2: Beyond Light. The latter is the long-anticipated DLC for Bungie’s bestseller and the first of three extensions that will help the Destiny community transition to 9th generation gaming environments.

A Good Time to Start Saving Up for PS5 and Series X

All of the games mentioned above are great, and they will certainly entertain gamers for hundreds of hours. However, with only a few months to go until PS5 and Xbox Series X are released, many players are saving their money in order to have enough to buy their next-gen console.