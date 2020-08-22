LEGO Star Wars the Force Awakens the Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Download LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Full Version Download

LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens PC – LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens for PC Download – to the next edition of the bestselling series of action and adventure popular brand of Danish LEGO blocks to combine from the famous universe of Star Wars. This began in 2005, went through a series has three complete views, based on the designs of the classic and the new trilogy film and animated television series The Clone Wars. This game is based on the seventh episode of the famous Star saga, as Star Wars appears in our country: Resurrection Power, which had a theatrical version in December 2015. It is responsible for the rise of the game once again, the tales of Travelers Studio, and the title was created for a variety of platforms such as Windows PC.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 (2.4 GHz) / AMD Phenom x4 9850 (2.5 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8/10

Video Card: GeForce GT 430 (1024 MB) / Radeon HD 6850 (1024 MB)

Sound Card: Yes

Free Disk Space: 14 GB