Assetto Corsa Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Assetto Corsa PC– Assetto Corsa is an independent project, the Italian studios Kunos Simulations that the output is playing netKar Pro and Ferrari Virtual Academy. The developers have set themselves the goal of creating the ultimate realistic racing simulator, aimed primarily at PCs and enjoying the benefits of advanced graphics technology. In this game you are licensed car models of different classes – to produce cars from prototypes and concept copies, the legendary GT racing series and Formula 1. All vehicles are mapped with attention to detail based on laser scans . Both their appearance, technical parameters and driving physics have also been certified by the manufacturers. With equally large racing tracks for the care of the restored (on the edge it is worth noting that the Kunos Simulations studio offices are located at the Vallelunga track). Work on the Assetto Corsa began in 2008 and professional drivers and engineers were invited to contribute to the game. Based on proprietary game engine developers Kunos Simulations tried to build an advanced driving simulation model while maintaining high playability. Visuals AC uses the power of DirectX 11, including technologies: blur, HDR, dynamic lighting and soft shading in real-time. Based on proprietary game engine developers Kunos Simulations tried to build an advanced driving simulation model while maintaining high playability.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.8 GHz, Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows Vista Sp2 – 7 – 8 – 8.1 – 10

Video Card: DirectX 10.1 (AMD Radeon HD 6450, Nvidia GeForce GTX 460)

Sound Card: Yes

Free Disk Space: 15 GB