Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Full Version Free Download Games for PC

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate PC – Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Download – is the next edition of the popular action game series created by Ubisoft, this time moving to the 19th century in London. The gameplay is based on similar principles as in previous editions based. Thus we come to the disposal of remarkable open-world, this time in London, with different types of business is full. The main characters, brothers, sisters Eva and Jakob Frye, roam the metropolises carrying out tasks and attempts to move the local Order of the Knights Templar.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II x4 940 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 / 8.1 (64-bit operating system required)

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (2 GB VRAM)

Sound Card: Yes

Free Disk Space: 50 GB