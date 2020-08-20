‘The Worms Are Also Writhing’, Brad Pitt Decided To Counterattack Strongly After Being Threatened By Angelina Jolie?

Actor Brad Pitt thinks that Angelina Jolie has gone so far that he can not take it anymore.

Recently, a source said that Brad Pitt felt that Angelina Jolie had gone too far when the divorce of the two lasted for up to 4 years without signs of closing. Especially Angelina’s intrigues and threats this time really made him feel indignant. “Brad has no choice but to counterattack fiercely,” the source stressed.

Actor Brad Pitt thinks that Angelina Jolie has gone so far that he can not take it anymore.

It is known that on August 10, Angelina Jolie asked to replace the judge resolving the divorce between herself and Brad Pitt. Brad said that this was an act of turning Angelina’s face to postpone the custody trial that took place in October because she had never expressed an objection to the current judge.

In addition, Angelina also plans to bring 6 kids to England to live. This was like a threat she sent to Brad Pitt. When the kids lived in another country, it meant staying away from them. Moving between countries is not as simple as when he lived in the same country with his children.