Rihanna: Those Songs That Have Been A Huge Success In Her Career!

During her meteoric career, Rihanna has had a series of hits. The opportunity to get acquainted with some of his famous titles!

At 32, Rihanna has had a brilliant career in the world of music. The latest news, Rihanna continues to cram her next album “R9”. But his fans of the 1st hour are also starting to lose patience …

Some internet users have tackled the star on the fact that she seems much more occupied with her other businesses. Like the management of its many brands: Fenty Beauty but also Savage x Fenty.

Regardless of the critics, “Riri” wants to take his time. She also assured that there would be a lot of reggae sounds in her new album.

If Rihanna’s admirers are impatient, it is because the star has always put the small dishes in the big ones to delight her community.

Remember in 2005, the pretty brunette set the dancefloors on fire with her song “Pon de Replay”. From the top of her 17 years, Jay-Z’s protégé very quickly won over the public.

Adored all over the world, Rihanna quickly released a new hit titled “SOS” in 2006. With this song, the singer once again confirmed her talent and sex appeal.

In 2009, Rihanna broke the internet again. In her music video “Rude Boy”, the singer appears with a more assertive look. The sound of his music will give birth to many remixes for nightclubs. Another success for Riri!