Kylie Jenner’s Radically Different Look, With And Without Makeup

In a family in which giving Botox or discounts for the plastic surgeon is the order of the day, Kylie Jenner has the dubious honor of being the person who has given the most to speak for the evolution that her image has undergone since she jumped into the market. fame in adolescence.

After an initial stage in which she refused to confirm that she had resorted to infiltrations to increase the volume of her lips -the official version was that she played with eyeliner tones to give them a more voluptuous appearance-, the young businesswoman went on to proclaim the benefits of ‘contouring’ and non-invasive beauty treatments to justify the changes that had occurred in her face.

As this explanation still does not convince many, Kylie has now decided to publish in her Stories a comparison with the ‘before’ and ‘after’ of her passage through the makeup artist’s chair to show the power of the products that she herself sells through from her company Kylie Cosmetics.

Those two selfies, taken in front of the mirror, have helped her clarify in passing that she really uses her own brand makeup on a daily basis.

“All these have happened theirs,” she has affirmed, focusing with the camera her favorite compact powders. ” I’m very surprised that my blushes still look normal, but I just wanted to show you that I do wear them and that they are great.”