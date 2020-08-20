Halle Berry Celebrates 54th Birthday Wearing Bikini Cut-Outs

Halle Berry has just celebrated her 54th birthday by posting a black cut-out two-piece bikini video. In the slo-mo video, Halle Berry walks the beach in a lacy bikini top and high-waisted pants.

Previously, she also shared videos of skateboarding on the highway without pants and wearing a bikini instead. In these videos and photos, Halle Berry proves that age is only a number if you keep your body in shape.

It is proven if she still has a toned body in her 50s like the fitness of her 30s. Yes, she is celebrating her fitness at the same time because she earned it by working hard.

Berry indeed decided to make new lifestyle changes for her health after being diagnosed with diabetes since the age of 19 years. She cut sugar intake and increased the portion of fruits and vegetables in her diet.

Focus on the shape of the belly