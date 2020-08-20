Everything Shows That Kendall Jenner Is In Love With A Famous Basketball Player

The posts on Instagram and the shared photos that sparked the rumors.

Apparently, Kendall Jenner no longer belongs to the singles club. Rumors started circulating somewhere in April when the camera lens had captured her on a walk in the middle of the quarantine accompanied by a famous basketball player, but then she had stated that it was a simple friendship.

However, their “friendship” holds up well, the “passes” come and go on social media with posts and stories and now we have every right to confirm the fact that where there is smoke, there is fire.

The 24-year-old model was spotted going out to eat in California, accompanied by his sister Kylie and Devin Booker with the media talking about the new soubise romance that has just been confirmed.

Time, as always, is what will show what happens between them…