Bella Thorne Has Joined A Site Full Of Porn Videos

A surprising thing happened the other day: Bella Thorne, a former Disney star, has registered an account on a website called OnlyFans, where many porn stars are represented and where you can sign up for $20, or about $6,000, to get people to see what you’re doing. For now, it’s absolutely unclear why she registered, but she’s already revealed so much that he’s happy about it.

OnlyFans is the first site where I can safely be who I am: without censorship, without judgment, and without anyone harassing or hurting me

She said, presumably referring to Instagram, where the platform used to delete one or two bolder images right away. That’s why porn actors also settle on OnlyFans because there are no restrictions there. Thorne is no stranger to the porn world anyway: she also directed an award-winning film for Pornhub.

A video has been made for your new account featuring a necklace adorned with the inscription “sex”.