How To Protect Children From Digital Threats?

From the millennial generation to generation Z, technology has had a considerable impact on the development of children and young people around the world, setting new standards of coexistence, the media and even changing the way in which people interact with professionals in the health, commerce and education itself.

After daily life appeared and broke out, the COVID-19 pandemic has further changed the way of life of people not only in Mexico but throughout the world, an example of this is that now, students instead of attending their campus, they take their virtual classes. Therefore, it is important to remember that although the physical world underwent several changes due to the coronavirus, not the digital world or the fundamentals of online security.

Although today’s children have a greater knowledge of the use of technology, it is important to do digital literacy work, so that they can have digital experiences in a responsible and safe way. To meet this objective, Microsoft technology considered security solutions in four dimensions:

Management Identity and Access: Use secure passwords or, if possible, biometric authentication such as fingerprint, and where possible, to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA, for its acronym in English).

Information protection: This can be done through the use of strong passwords, and keeping guard while participating in online chats and conference services. Attackers seek to steal your digital identity for monetization, spam, and access. Always be on the lookout for unexpected websites and applications that ask you to log in with credentials.

Threat protection: Maintaining automatic security, antivirus, and firewall updates is essential to keep your computers safe. Antivirus like Microsoft Defender offers comprehensive, continuous, real-time protection against software threats, including viruses, malware, and spyware.

Safety management: The most important thing is to recognize that there will be risks. This approach, known as Zero Trust, is based on the mindset that there will always be the possibility of attack and we must be prepared.

It should be noted that these points are not exclusive to the corporate sector, since they can also be considered as good practices to protect minors in their interactions over the internet.

In addition, it is estimated that children’s access to the internet occurs at an increasingly younger age, where approximately 18% of students in 2015 reported having started to have interactions online before turning six years old.

Faced with an ever-growing threat scheme, some of Microsoft’s recommendations for babysitting online include:

1. Filter inappropriate content: Install legitimate antivirus and antispyware software, and always keep firewalls like SmartScreen on, which analyzes the web pages browsed and determines if they are suspicious or not. If it is, the child will receive a warning on the screen to proceed with caution.

2. Simplify access: Set up Windows Hello so that children have easy access to Windows 10 devices. The security tool recognizes faces and fingerprints so that only one person can access the device.

3. Activate parental control: Microsoft Family is a free service that helps families stay connected, and keeps children safe on devices with Windows 10 and Xbox One. The platform has functions such as smart limits for purchases; reports of your digital life and support to establish good habits, such as determining time limits for the use of your devices.

4. Teach them to post with caution: Establish with them what type of social networks are most suitable for their age and help them to set their profiles private so that only their friends and family can see their publications. Remind them that the information they share online or the comments they post become public the moment they post them on their social networks and that this information will live online forever.

It is vitally important to protect the digital identity of minors while they are connected, this can be done through the use of strong passwords, and to maintain the guard while they participate in online chats and conference services.

In the case of Microsoft Teams, for example, parents can decide who can access the meeting, chat, or call that the minor has. Using elements such as background blurring or images can also help obscure your location.

Whether as part of distance learning dynamics, to keep in communication with loved ones, or in an entertainment environment, it is important to accompany and advise children about the risks of online interactions, preparing them for the challenges of a more digital world.