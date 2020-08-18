5 TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR WIFI RANGE

Believe it or not, there are factors which limit the range of your home WiFi, it may be some objects that interfere between your router or electronic devices that are connected to your internet network.
Errors that you could be making with your WiFi connection and make it slower
That is why here are some really simple tricks that will help you improve the connection.
- Increase the power of the router – If your router allows increasing, you must put it to its maximum range.
- Remove objects around your router – If you have metal objects, toys, books, etc, these may be causing interference, which means you will have less range.
- Change the position – the antennas of your router transmit signals in each direction with the same force, so you should place them in a central location from where you are going to be.
- Use dispatchers – this device will help you increase your reach.
- Reduce interference – At home you may have many devices such as smartphones, microwaves, garage doors, baby monitors, among others that use the same frequency and cause interference. Try to place them somewhere else where they are not so close to your router.