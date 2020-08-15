10 Best Free Antivirus Programs of 2020

CodeList has compiled a selection of excellent antiviruses for home use that you don’t have to pay for.

The purchase of expensive licenses for complex anti-virus packages is quite justified for corporate users. But there is no point in spending money on a home antivirus. Free versions of popular antivirus products are quite capable of protecting your PC.

AVG AntiVirus Free

Popular free antivirus with a simple interface. It consumes system resources very modestly. This antivirus has an AVG Zen control panel to control all your devices with AVG installed, a utility to safely remove confidential files, a web reputation system, and a tracking blocker.

Advantages: simple interface, good antivirus scanner.

Disadvantages: Poor phishing protection.

Avira Free Security Suite

A very popular antivirus that was highly praised by SE Labs last year. In addition to antivirus protection, it supports Protection Cloud cloud scanning technology.

Advantages: good antivirus scanner, firewall, and anti-phishing protection, additional features like a password manager, and VPN client.

Disadvantages: inconvenient interface, imposing additional products like a tool for comparing prices in online stores.

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition

This is the free version of the famous Bitdefender antivirus. Antivirus has won the Best Product of 2017 award by AV-Comparatives.

Advantages: one of the best indicators of malware detection and neutralization, protection against phishing, simple interface, modest use of resources.

Disadvantages: Antivirus scan customization options are stripped down compared to paid Bitdefender solutions.

Comodo Internet Security

Antivirus from Comodo is a real combine, which, in addition to antivirus protection, has a firewall, and anti-rootkit, a cloud scanner, and a sandbox. It is possible to activate the “game mode” in which the antivirus notifications are disabled.

Advantages: versatility, broad capabilities (free Comodo antivirus contains the same functions as paid counterparts of other developers).

Disadvantages: Excessive paranoid firewall, imposing products like Comodo GeekBuddy and Comodo Dragon Web Browser.

Avast Free Antivirus

Avast Free Antivirus is already used by 400 million users. This antivirus is equipped with a password manager and browser extensions. Avast Free Antivirus also has a “game mode”, in which antivirus notifications are minimized so that nothing distracts the user. Among other things, Avast Free Antivirus can create bootable discs and assess the vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks.

Advantages: Excellent functionality for a free product, built-in sandboxing, advanced cloud scanning, rootkit, and phishing protection.

Disadvantages: Periodically annoying with offers to purchase a paid version.

Kaspersky Free

The free version of the Russian antivirus, which has consistently occupied high positions in various ratings. Although this is a stripped-down product, it has everything for comfortable home use.

Advantages: powerful antivirus scanner and network protection, simple interface, excellent protection against phishing.

Disadvantages: rather a slow-scanning, the included free version of Kaspersky Secure Connection VPN has traffic restrictions.

Panda Free Antivirus

Panda Free Antivirus has the ability to create a bootable disk from which you can start your system if a virus has damaged it. If you do not want the antivirus to remind you of itself, you can enable “game mode”.

Advantages: USB protection tool, custom scan, bootable disk creation, scheduler.

Disadvantages: slowness and high resource consumption.

8. 360 Total Security

Free antivirus from Chinese developers. Includes as many as three antivirus engines: from Bitdefender, Avira, and its own, Qihoo. In addition to an antivirus scanner, it contains a tool for checking Wi-Fi networks and a sandbox.

Advantages: Customizable protection modes.

Disadvantages: Lots of dubiously useful features like Optimize and Cleanup.

Sophos Home

Sophos consists of two parts: the control panel, which is implemented as a web application, and the client, which performs real-time scanning. Antivirus protects against both common malware and ransomware. In addition, the set includes parental control and remote control of your devices via the web interface.

Advantages: Good phishing protection, parental controls, and website filtering.

Disadvantages: A very strange way to control the antivirus through a web application.

Windows Defender

Should you install third-party solutions at all if you have Microsoft Security Essentials? This is the standard antivirus included with Windows 10. If you are using earlier versions of Windows, you can download Security Essentials separately.

Advantages: Provides pretty good protection without affecting system operation at all.

Disadvantages: poor functionality.

As you can see, there are enough free antiviruses, and each user can choose the most suitable one. If you prefer proven and popular solutions, install AVG or Avast Free Antivirus. If you trust products from major vendors more, your choice is Kaspersky Free or Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition. Fans of all-inclusive packages will love Avira Free Security Suite, 360 Total Security, Comodo Internet Security, and Sophos Home.

If you are using another free antivirus and think it is better than these, share in the comments.