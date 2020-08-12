Taika Waititi perfectly trolls Avengers’ Chris Hemsworth on birthday celebration



Taika Waititi simply could not withstand satirizing Chris Hemsworth on his birthday celebration (Image: Twitter/Getty)

Taika Waititi simply could not withstand satirizing his chum Chris Hemsworth to note the Thor celebrity’s birthday celebration and also we’re right here for it.

Chris transformed 37 on Tuesday and also considered that both are buddies, Taika not surprisingly required to social networks to want the Hollywood star delighted birthday celebration.

Taika tweeted: ‘Happy Birthday to my reason for living, @chrishemsworth. There’ s nobody like you.’

Yet, do not be misleaded by the instead pleasant birthday celebration message, as Taika submitted a lovable photo of him snuggling approximately Chris’s more youthful sibling Liam Hemsworth to select it.

Oh, Taika you joker, you.

Followers believed the filmmaker’s message was quite humorous, with several doing the same by wanting Chris delighted birthday celebration together with pictures that weren’t him, including his sibling Luke Hemsworth and also fellow Wonder celebrity Chris Pratt.

Others took a while to obtain the joke, with one follower tweeting in action: ‘Wait… huh? Ohhh i get it, you a funny guy Taika,’ while Taika’s trolling was shed on others, with one overwhelmed follower commenting: ‘That’ s Liam Hemsworth not chris Hemsworth.’

, that’s the factor.

Chris and also Taika have actually created a company relationship throughout the years after interacting on the 3rd Thor flick, Thor: Ragnarok, back in 2017, where Taika functioned as supervisor.

That’s Liam Hemsworth not chris Hemsworth. — ravi rathod (@RavviNayak) August 12, 2020

A heck of an individual! Satisfied birthday celebration Chris. pic.twitter.com/Cs9fUeMUMr — Chris Currie (@Wig82) August 12, 2020

Wait … huh? Ohhh i obtain it, you an amusing individual Taika — Peadar Prendzzz (@peadar_prends) August 12, 2020

He looks a bit various right here … Perhaps it’s simply the hat — ℜ//( @Everybody_Sings) August 12, 2020

They’re collaborating once more for the 4th Thor flick, Thor: Love and also Rumbling, readied to strike the cinema in 2022, with Chris teasing that the superhero movie is mosting likely to be ‘pretty insane’.

Chris is back repeating his duty as Thor, while Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster. Discussing the following instalment, Chris has actually claimed Taika has actually generated among the(************************************************************** )s ever before checked out’ for the movie.

He informed the Philly Inquirer:‘It’ s among the most effective manuscripts I have actually checked out in years. It’s Taika at his most severe, and also at his ideal.(*************************** ).