Kelly Clarkson Taking Control Of For Simon Cowell On ‘America‘s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell made headings this weekend break after he was associated with a crash while he was riding an electrical bike.

Cowell damaged his back in numerous areas after dropping from the brand-new bike he had actually been checking in the yard of his Malibu house. Thankfully, his household existed at the time of the mishap and also his companion, Lauren Silverman, accompanied him to the healthcare facility. The host wound up going through an over night, six-hour surgical procedure that consisted of positioning of a steel pole.

In the center of all the insanity, Simon handled to release a message to followers on his Twitter. He tweeted, “Some good advice…If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

He took place to say thanks to the group that aided him at the healthcare facility, composing, “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.”

While Cowell‘s recovery seems to be going well, the major injury means he will miss the beginning of this season’ s real-time ‘America’ s Got Skill’ insulations. The real-time programs are readied to start on August 11 and also 12 will certainly occur without him, according to the network.

Thankfully, an acquainted face has actually actioned in to take control of. Kelly Clarkson will certainly be signing up with ‘America’ s Got Skill’ in addition to the program’s various other courts Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and also Sofia Vergara

Clarkson introduced the information on social media sites on Tuesday, uploading a photo of an “URGENT MEMO” regarding AGT‘s future. In the post, she wrote, ”My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’ t have the ability to make Tuesday and also Wednesday’s real-time programs for AGT, yet no concerns America, a person much smarter, cooler, and also warmer is taking his seat! The amazingly fantastic Kelly Clarkson. You rate beforehand!”

According to records from Target date, Clarkson is handling the distinguished title of ‘guest judge’ and also her abilities will certainly be gotten on the real-time programs that occur this Tuesday and also Wednesday.