JK Rowling sees gallery of magic|Amusement

JK Rowling went to a gallery of magic on her vacations.

The ‘Harry Potter’ writer has actually been delighting in a household cruise ship with other half Neil Murray, 49, and also their 15- year-old little girl Mackenzie aboard the $31 million superyacht Calypso and also among their quits was Iceland, where they visited the Gallery of Icelandic Sorcery and also Witchcraft, the Strandagaldur.

A resource informed The Sunlight paper’s Strange column: “They sailed to Holmavik in the Calypso, which was previously owned by the Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, after catching a private jet to Reykjavik.”

The writer and also her household later on appreciated a dish at Dining establishment Galdur, the eating facility situated within the gallery.

The Strandagaldur gallery was opened up in 2000 and also is devoted to the mythology and also background of sorcery and also witchcraft in Iceland.

It consists of a variety of uncommon products consisting of a reproduction of the nábrók, a set of trousers made from the skin of a dead guy, which are relied on Icelandic witchcraft to be with the ability of creating a limitless supply of cash.

Rowling is best recognized for creating the ‘Harry Potter’ collection of publications, although just recently she has actually been making headings for a variety of questionable tweets in which she revoked transgender individuals.

Therefore, Daniel Radcliffe, that played titular hero Harry, Emma Watson, that depicted Hermione Granger and also Ron Weasley star Rupert Grint, all spoke up versus her.

Partly of an extensive declaration to the Trevor Job, which is concentrated on self-destruction avoidance initiatives amongst lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and also wondering about young people, Daniel claimed: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Emma tweeted: “Trans individuals are that they state they are and also should have to live their lives without being continuously wondered about or informed they aren’t that they state they are.

” I desire my trans fans to recognize that I therefore lots of other individuals worldwide see you, regard you and also enjoy you for that you are.”

Rupert claimed: “I strongly stand with the trans area and also resemble the beliefs shared by much of my peers. Trans females are females. Trans guys are guys. We ought to all be qualified to cope with love and also without reasoning.”