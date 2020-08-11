Top movies directed by women

For these reasons, the way we compile lists about films made by women differs from the way we usually compile data. There are a lot of ways in which female-directed films have a harder chance of being on any Best Movies Ever lists. Most big blockbusters are made by men because the industry favors male directors. Media coverage of films includes more movies made by men because they often receive the most attention from readers. Historically, films made by women have not been viewed as important and artistically impressive as films made by prominent male directors. Because of all this, data journalism looks to surveys and other research methods to get a fuller understanding of the history of women directors.