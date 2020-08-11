The 20 greatest making movies of the 2000 s to stream|Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

Searching for a proven hit movie to view? Wonderwall.com has actually assembled the 20 greatest making flicks of the ’00 s for your examination and also discovered where they’re presently streaming. “Shrek the Third” covers the graph– can be found in at No. 20 with an excellent $813 million around the world ticket office gross. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas and also Julie Andrews all repeated their functions for this enjoyable family-friendly movie, which you can stream on TNT and also TBS. However this 3rd installation in the prominent computer animated franchise business isn’t the only “Shrek” motion picture on the checklist! Maintain checking out to see which various other movie in the DreamWorks collection gained a lot more, plus see which various other ’00 s flicks brought in the huge dollars … RELATED: Forgotten superstar numbers of the ’00 s

19 “Spider-Man” Tobey Maguire’s very first turn as Spider-Man in 2002’s “Spider-Man” takes area19 The superhero flick isn’t the only Spider-Man motion picture on the checklist, however this grabbed $821 million around the world and also came to be the 3rd greatest making movie of that year, leading the way for 2 even more Spidey flicks to comply with in the years. You can presently capture this streaming on Starz. RELATED: “Spider-Man” flicks rated

18 “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” debuted in 2009 and also gained greater than its precursor, 2007’s “Transformers.” The Michael Bay flick starring Shia LaBeouf and also Megan Fox could have been panned by movie critics and also gained 3 feared Golden Raspberry Honors, however it gained $836 million around the world. See this tonight on HBO Max. RELATED: Activity celebrities that made family-friendly movies

17 “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” The only “Star Wars” movie to make the checklist is 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.” This installation in the renowned collection starred Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor and also Natalie Portman and also completed the innovator trilogy that debuted in1999 Its $868 million around the world ticket office take additionally made it the 2nd greatest making movie worldwide in 2005– though it was the greatest making movie in America that year. Stream it on Disney+, TNT or TBS.

16 “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” No. 16 could come as a shock to some, however 2009’s “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”– the 3rd installation in the in the “Ice Age” collection– takes this area. The computer animated funny had not been a struck with movie critics however it obtained the ultimate victory with an $886 million around the world gross. Ray Romano, John Leguizamo and also Denis Leary are amongst the celebrities that provided their voices to this family-friendly flick. Starz has this offered to stream anytime.

15 “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” is the very first installation in this franchise business and also the very first of the 3 to poise this checklist (do not stress, they all caught a place!). The dream flick with a durable and also excellent set cast consisting of the similarity Elijah Timber, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett and also Orlando Flower gained $887 million around the world, ending up being the 2nd greatest making movie of2001 It additionally grabbed 13 Academy Honor elections and also won 4– ideal cinematography, ideal make-up, ideal aesthetic results and also ideal initial Rating. Stream it on HBO Max.

14 “Spider-Man 3” One more Spider-Man motion picture makes the checklist! “Spider-Man 3”– the 2007 movie with Tobey Maguire playing the titular personality– gains area No. 12 many thanks to its around the world gross of $894 million. Kirsten Dunst and also James Franco additionally starred in this superhero activity movie, the last installation and also greatest making movie of this trilogy. It might declare the difference of being the greatest making Spidey movie of them all till it was exceeded by “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in2019 Wish to re-watch this? It’s presently streaming on Hulu.

13 “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is the very first of a number of “Harry Potter” movies to make this checklist. The 2nd motion picture in the franchise business struck movie theaters in 2002 and also wound up accumulating an excellent $895 million around the world, strengthening itself as the 2nd greatest making movie that year behind an additional huge franchise business movie we’ll see later– “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” In spite of being an industrial hit, “Chamber of Secrets” is just one of just 2 of the 8 “Harry Potter” flicks that really did not make at the very least one Academy Honor election. Overtake the gang and also stream this on HBO Max.

12 “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” struck movie theaters in the center of the years and also did so well that it takes a place in the center of the checklist at No.11 The 2005 flick– the 4th motion picture in the book-based movie franchise business– gained $896 million around the world. It additionally gained an election at the Academy Honors for ideal art instructions. If you intend to inspect this out once again, it’s streaming on HBO Max.

11 “Shrek 2” “Shrek 2” can be found in 10 th location. Yep, the 2nd installation of the extremely prominent DreamWorks Computer animation motion picture defeated its precursor, “Shrek,” when it struck movie theaters 3 years later on in2004 The movie included voices from Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Antonio Banderas and also Cameron Diaz and also wound up taking residence greater than $436 million locally and also greater than $928 million around the world. This’s offered to stream by means of TNT and also TBS.

10 “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” The 3rd “Harry Potter” movie on this checklist is really the 6th installation in the collection– “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” This flick debuted in 2009 and also made some severe financial institution at package workplace: $934 million around the world. Otherwise for “Avatar”– which we’ll see later this checklist– it would certainly have been the greatest making movie of2009 Rather, it was available in 2nd that year. Like the remainder of the “Harry Potter” flicks, this– which racked up an Oscar nod for ideal cinematography– is presently streaming on HBO Max.

9. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” 2007’s “Harry Potter” offering, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” is the 5th movie in the franchise business however can be found in 2nd in regards to ticket office take. The flick earned $292 million locally, which assisted it get to $942 million around the world. HBO Max has this to stream tonight.

8. “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” In 2002, the 2nd installation in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy appeared– “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” The flick starred the exact same set cast as the very first and also collected $951 million around the world to come to be the greatest making movie of that year. Apart from being an industrial success, it was additionally a crucial beloved that grabbed 6 Academy Honor elections and also won 2 (for ideal audio editing and enhancing and also ideal aesthetic results). See what all the hassle had to do with and also stream it on HBO Max currently.

7. “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” struck movie theaters in 2007 and also earned $960 million around the world. The movie– the 3rd installation in the Disney franchise business– starred Johnny Depp and also Keira Knightley, that assisted it come to be the greatest earning movie of that whole year. Capture this on Disney+ anytime.

6. “Finding Nemo” Disney’s “Finding Nemo” grabs the following area with its $962 million around the world gross. The computer animated flick including voices from the similarity Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres and also Willem Dafoe came to be the greatest making computer animated movie ever before after it was launched in2003 Apart from accumulating excellent economic statistics, the wonderful tale additionally won the Academy Honor for ideal computer animated attribute. Disney+ has this traditional to stream anytime.

5. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” Being Available In at No. 5? “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”– the extremely initial installation in the mega-popular “Harry Potter” movie franchise business based upon J.K. Rowling’s publication collection. The movie offered Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and also Rupert Grint their beginnings as the renowned personalities Harry, Hermione and also Ron and also grabbed an excellent $1 billion around the world– making it the greatest making movie of 2001 (and also the 2nd greatest making movie of perpetuity then). The inaugural flick additionally gained 3 Academy Honor elections– ideal art instructions, ideal outfit layout and also ideal initial rating. Begin with the start and also stream this on HBO Max.

4. “The Dark Knight” “The Dark Knight” takes 4th location in the 2000 s ticket office race. The superhero flick– which starred Christian Bundle as Batman and also the late Health Journal as the Joker– was launched in July 2008 and also at some point earned over a billion bucks at the worldwide ticket office. Locally, it absorbed $533 million, with $158 numerous that can be found in throughout its extremely effective opening weekend break. See this on Hulu.

3. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” the 2nd installment in the “Pirates” collection, struck movie theaters in 2006 and also wound up besting its precursor at package workplace. The Johnny Depp-led dream movie, which additionally starred Orlando Flower and also Keira Knightley, was among 5 movies to make over a billion bucks at package workplace worldwide, strengthening it as the 3rd greatest making movie of the ’00 s. It additionally came to be the greatest making Disney movie– till it was defeated in 2010 by “Toy Story 3.” Sign up with the wild trip and also view this on Disney+.

2. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” The runner-up to the leading area? 2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” the 3rd and also last installation in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise business. The set cast returned for this much prepared for last movie in the trilogy, which gained $377 million locally and also $1.1 billion around the world. It quickly racked up the title of greatest making movie of 2003 while additionally completing an additional excellent accomplishment– winning all 11 Academy Honors for which it was chosen, establishing a document. Stream this on HBO Max tonight.