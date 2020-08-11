Jennifer Lopez goes psychedelic in head to toe tie-dye on the roads of New york city

JENNIFER Lopez illuminates our day as she goes head to toe in tie-dye in New york city.
The Solve vocalist, 51, saw to it all eyes got on her in this matching Ralph Lauren hoodie and also joggers teamed with a set of Nike instructors.
The starlet was discovered coming to a trailer for recording beyond Gotham workshop.
The Hustlers celebrity, that is involved to baseball alum Alex Rodriguez, 45, likewise put on a face mask amidst the recurring coronavirus pandemic.
Lopez, that is mama to doubles Max and also Emme, 12, with ex lover Marc Anthony, shared a video clip on Instagram.
She confessed that she “woke up feeling extra grateful and excited”.
