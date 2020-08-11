Jennifer Lopez goes psychedelic in head to toe tie-dye on the roads of New york city

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


JENNIFER Lopez illuminates our day as she goes head to toe in tie-dye in New york city.

The Solve vocalist, 51, saw to it all eyes got on her in this matching Ralph Lauren hoodie and also joggers teamed with a set of Nike instructors.

Jennifer Lopez wore a full tie-dye Ralph Lauren hoodie and joggers set

6

Jennifer Lopez put on a complete tie-dye Ralph Lauren hoodie and also joggers established Credit Report: TheImageDirect.com
The singer stunned on the streets of New York as she was not worried of going psychedelic

6

The vocalist stunned on the roads of New york city as she was not fretted of going psychedelic Credit Report: TheImageDirect.com

The starlet was discovered coming to a trailer for recording beyond Gotham workshop.

The Hustlers celebrity, that is involved to baseball alum Alex Rodriguez, 45, likewise put on a face mask amidst the recurring coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez, that is mama to doubles Max and also Emme, 12, with ex lover Marc Anthony, shared a video clip on Instagram.

She confessed that she “woke up feeling extra grateful and excited”.

The star, 51, had just arrived at a film studio when she wore the super bright outfit

6

The celebrity, 51, had actually simply come to a movie studio when she put on the very brilliant attire Credit Report: Getty Images – Getty
J-Lo was also wearing a face mask amid the ongoing pandemic

6

J-Lo was likewise putting on a face mask amidst the recurring pandemic Credit Report: Instagram
The beautiful mum posted a video on Instagram and said she 'woke up feeling extra grateful and excited'

6

The attractive mum published a video clip on Instagram and also claimed she ‘awakened sensation additional thankful and also ecstatic’ Credit Report: Instagram
Lopez is engaged to baseball ace Alex Rodriguez

6

Lopez is involved to baseball ace Alex Rodriguez Credit Report: Getty Images – Getty

Unique

OFF YOU SCHO

Holly Willoughby stops showbiz company she showed to Phillip Schofield

RO’S GRIEF

Roman Kemp breaks down reside on air as he pays homage after ideal friend’s fatality

SECURING EXCELLENT

Gogglebox’s Julie Malone is unrecognisable after big weight-loss in lockdown

PRE-HOLIDAY TIRADE

Molly-Mae bangs easyJet’s ‘impolite’ personnel as she’s virtually prohibited from trip

Unique

POP IDLE

Simon Cowell will certainly not have the ability to stroll for weeks & & requires physio after damaging back

PARTING MEANS

Spouse of Lisa Armstrong’s brand-new guy initially saw pictures of him with ex lover on her birthday celebration

JLo and also ARod take on in a baseball video game with their youngsters throughout 4th of July party

OBTAINED a tale? RING The Sunlight on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or E-MAIL exclusive@the-sun.co.uk



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here