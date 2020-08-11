Jennifer Lopez goes psychedelic in head to toe tie-dye on the roads of New york city

JENNIFER Lopez illuminates our day as she goes head to toe in tie-dye in New york city.

The Solve vocalist, 51, saw to it all eyes got on her in this matching Ralph Lauren hoodie and also joggers teamed with a set of Nike instructors.

6 Jennifer Lopez put on a complete tie-dye Ralph Lauren hoodie and also joggers established Credit Report: TheImageDirect.com

6 The vocalist stunned on the roads of New york city as she was not fretted of going psychedelic Credit Report: TheImageDirect.com

The starlet was discovered coming to a trailer for recording beyond Gotham workshop.

The Hustlers celebrity, that is involved to baseball alum Alex Rodriguez, 45, likewise put on a face mask amidst the recurring coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez, that is mama to doubles Max and also Emme, 12, with ex lover Marc Anthony, shared a video clip on Instagram.

She confessed that she “woke up feeling extra grateful and excited”.

6 The celebrity, 51, had actually simply come to a movie studio when she put on the very brilliant attire Credit Report: Getty Images – Getty

6 J-Lo was likewise putting on a face mask amidst the recurring pandemic Credit Report: Instagram

6 The attractive mum published a video clip on Instagram and also claimed she ‘awakened sensation additional thankful and also ecstatic’ Credit Report: Instagram

6 Lopez is involved to baseball ace Alex Rodriguez Credit Report: Getty Images – Getty

