Selena Gomez, David Henrie reveal online occasion for ‘This Is the Year’

Aug. 10 (UPI)– Previous Wizards of Waverly Area co-stars Selena Gomez and also David Henrie revealed on Monday a digital best for David Henrie’s upcoming movie, This Is the Year

The online best will certainly happen on Aug. 28 at 7: 30 EDT. Followers can acquire tickets to the occasion from the movie’s main web site for $1199

The ticket will certainly consist of accessibility to a pre-show event including Gomez and also David Henrie, the movie, a real-time Q+A session with the actors, organized by Charli and also Dixie D’Amelio of TikTok popularity, and also an efficiency by Lovelytheband.

This Is the Year is a teen funny regarding an unpopular high schooler (Lorenzo Henrie) that attempts to sway the woman of his desires by starting a journey with his pals. The journey is to see Lovelytheband at the year’s most significant songs event.

Vanessa Marano, Jake Short, Alyssa Jirrels, Gregg Sulkin, Pest Hall, David Henrie, Jeff Garlin, Laura Marano, Kate Katzman, Gregg Christee and also Big Joe Henry additionally star.

“With all the craziness going on in the world, a feel good movie is just what we need,” Gomez stated together with David Henrie in a video clip regarding the online best.

This Is the Year is David Henrie’s directorial launching which he created with Pepe Portillo and also Hall. Gomez acts as an exec manufacturer.

David Henrie formerly teased on Twitter that he was dealing with Gomez on a brand-new job with each other.

Gomez and also David Henrie starred on Disney Network’s Wizards of Waverly Area for 4 periods from 2007 to2012 The collection additionally generated a Disney Network motion picture.

