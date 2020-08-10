Justin Bieber Commemorates Toronto Maple Leafs’ Return

By Jamie Samhan



With hockey back, among the Toronto Maple Leafs largest followers remained in his splendor.

Throughout Friday evening’s video game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Leafs were shedding 3-0 with just 4 mins left in the video game. Amazingly, they connected the video game up as well as won it in overtime, creating Justin Bieber to commemorate.

In a clip shared by Sportsnet, Bieber supported as he was up to the ground.

He additionally published on Instagram to note the minute.

“My heroes,” he captioned an image of William Nylander as well as friend Auston Matthews.

Bieber is a huge follower of the group as well as goes to almost every video game when he remains in Toronto.