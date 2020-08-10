Jennifer Aniston responds to postpone of HBO Max unique

While followers might need to wait a bit much longer for the very prepared for “Friends” get-together, celebrities from the legendary comedy are ensuring them that it will certainly be well worth the delay!

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Jennifer Aniston informed Due date. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

“It’s going to be super,” the 51- year-old starlet included. “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

Reports of a get-together of the 90 s comedy have actually circled around for many years yet were formally validated in February, bringing the program back to Phase 24 on the initial “Friends” soundstage on the Detector Bros. whole lot.

The complete actors, consisting of Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and also Matt LeBlanc, were readied to return for an unique unscripted unique collection to air on HBO Max to accompany its Might 2020 launch.

Reisig & Taylor/ NBC by means of Getty Photos

Because of manufacturing initiatives being closed down in Hollywood amidst the coronavirus pandemic to follow secure social distancing standards, the “Friends” get-together’s recording was initially postponed in March with wish to collect yourself once again in Might, which was warded off once again by the pandemic.

“We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” WarnerMedia Enjoyment and also Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt informed Selection back in Might. “We do assume there’s a worth to having a large, rowdy online target market to experience these 6 wonderful pals returning with each other and also we really did not wish to simply instantly do it on an internet telephone call with, you recognize, 6 squares and also individuals firing from their cooking areas and also bed rooms.”

A brand-new movie day has yet to be established after being pressed back 3 times because March. Currently, every episode of “Friends” is still readily available to stream on HBO Max while followers wait on the get-together.