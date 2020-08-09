Jennifer Lopez Puts On White Robe To Tease Exciting Job

JLo recorded a video clip claiming that she was so thrilled that she could not rest.

Jennifer Lopez welcomed her followers with some excellent information on Sunday early morning, however she left them presuming concerning just what it could be. The 51- year-old vocalist and also starlet published a video clip to her Instagram account teasing a huge brand-new task, and also she disclosed that she was so thrilled concerning it that she could not rest.

JLo recorded herself outside before among the curved block entrances of her penthouse in Manhattan. She was putting on a cosy white robe, and also her moist redhead hair was brought up in a topknot. Her face looked fresh and also remarkable, and also her skin had a fresh look. Her video clip was fired throughout the early morning’s gold hr, so she was bathed in a cozy light that made her smooth skin tone radiance much more.

Jennifer grinned at the cam as she desired her audiences a pleased Sunday. The “On The Floor” hitmaker disclosed that she had actually invested the last 2 days firing a video clip, and also she stated that she was up “super early” as opposed to in bed since she could not wait to return to the collection.

“I have a lot of adrenaline. I can’t sleep,” she specified.

The Hustlers celebrity provided her audiences a teasing smile as she asked if must she inform them what she’s been dealing with. She after that suggested them to talk about her Instagram blog post if they wish to know.

Jennifer’s fans swiftly followed her demand by swamping the remarks area with over 8,000 messages in the period of one hr. Those that replied to her blog post consisted of a couple of popular faces.

“Tell us everything!!! I can’t wait to see your LOOKS!” composed star stylist and also Style Cops co-host Brad Goreski.

“Ummmmmmmm who would ever NOT want to know!!!!!? Especially now!” said physical fitness expert Tracy Anderson.

There was one message from a star that actually ordered the focus of JLo’s followers. It originated from Colombian artist and also star Maluma.

“Tell us please,” he composed, including a hoping hands emoji to his remark.

His comment had lots of followers presuming that he and also Jennifer will launch a partnership.

“Marry me music coming out soon?” asked one commenter.

Marry Me is the title of a forthcoming enchanting funny that Jennifer and also Maluma are costarring in. According to Enjoyment Tonight, the vocalists have actually disclosed that they taped a variety of tracks for the film, which remains in post-production. Last month, JLo shared an image of both artists resting with each other on a sofa.

In Wed Me, Jennifer plays a pop celebrity that figures out that that her future husband (Maluma) is ripping off on her right prior to their wedding celebration at Madison Square Yard. She responds by picking an arbitrary man (Owen Wilson) out of the group to joined rather.