Bardel Provides Royal Computer Animation Therapy to Emmy-Winning ‘Dragon Royal Prince’

Bardel Home Entertainment Inc. of Canada, among the globe’s leading computer animation firms, is getting where it ended with Wonderstorm to co-produce 4 even more periods of the current Emmy-winning Netflix Original Collection, The Dragon Royal Prince, produced by Aaron Ehasz (head author of Character: The Last Airbender) and also Justin Richmond (video game supervisor of Undiscovered 3). The collection has actually created a big and also enthusiastic follower base and also all 3 periods have a 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As introduced at the collection’ Comic-Con@Home panel, Netflix is devoting to totally understand the designers’ vision for the legend, as The Dragon Royal Prince tale unravels its complete impressive extent over 7 periods. On the heels of this information, The Dragon Royal Prince likewise won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Honor for Superior Kid’s Animated Collection, and also was chosen for Superior Songs Instructions and also Structure.

“We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons,” claimed Tina Chow, Elder VP of Advancement and also Manufacturing of Bardel Home Entertainment Inc. “I’ve said it before but it’s truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel’s success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again.”

Seasons 4 via 7 will certainly each have 9 episodes and also the best day for period 4, which is presently in pre-production, is TBD. Wonderstorm and also Bardel started their cooperation on the collection throughout the advancement of the very first period. Among one of the most interesting facets of the program is its mix of 2D and also 3D computer animation. Bardel’s previous origins in 2D computer animation with The Prophet (created by Salma Hayek) linked the space of imaginative benefit that Wonderstorm desired in a movie studio. The outcome is an aesthetically sensational 3D CG computer animated program with 2D standard hand-drawn histories.

“We are so grateful for all of the love and care that everyone at Bardel put into creating this magical world with us in the first three seasons,” claimed co-creators Aaron Ehasz and also Justin Richmond. “ The Dragon Royal Prince was made by an unbelievably unique group and also it took everybody to produce this vision with each other. We are so thrilled to provide an impressive computer animated collection with each other, end to finish, and also make Xadia a a lot more unique area for individuals to see.”

Richard Grieve, SVP of Money & & Service Matters and also among Bardel’s exec manufacturers for the collection, claimed, “ The Dragon Royal Prince‘s success can be credited to the common vision for narration throughout the whole imaginative group. I have actually been excited with the interest and also dedication of everybody associated with this task, and also eagerly anticipate proceeding this interesting legend.”

Seasons 1-3 of The Dragon Royal Prince are offered to stream on Netflix. View the complete “Zoom into Xadia” Comic-Con@Home panel below.