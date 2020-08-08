Ellen DeGeneres broken heart: Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt not concerning her rescue?

Ellen DeGeneres has a great deal of close friends in the sector, however just a few celebs have actually involved her protection.

Recently, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Diane Keaton, as well as Jay Leno all revealed their assistance for Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres presents with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, as well as various other superstars

6 years earlier, the comic presented for a team picture with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, as well as much more at an honor program.

In Contact Weekly lately mentioned that the celebs in the viral picture with DeGeneres have not concern her rescue in the middle of a multitude of objections.

Did Hollywood desert Ellen DeGeneres?

The paper likewise released a puzzling heading stating that Hollywood deserted Portia de Rossi’s partner. As well as DeGeneres is, purportedly, smashed since nobody is defending her.

Nevertheless, this strong declaration isn’t always precise. Although they are simply a handful, some celebs currently protected DeGeneres.

‘Ellen Show’ workers step forward with stunning accusations

Last month, 10 previous workers on Ellen Program informed BuzzFeed Information that there’s a harmful workplace on the collection of the program. A few of them likewise asserted that there were bigotry as well as unwanted sexual advances in the work environment.

Days later on, previous workers Hedda Muskat as well as Tony Okunbowa likewise stated that they were witnesses to the harmful workplace on Ellen Program

Ellen DeGeneres right away said sorry to her previous personnel in the middle of the accusations. As well as she likewise stated that she would certainly remain on top of the concern to make certain that it will not take place once more.

Regrettably, the comic’s apology really did not agree with a great deal of individuals.

Ellen requires her A-list buddies’ assistance

Actually, an unrevealed resource informed the paper that DeGeneres requires Hollywood’s assistance currently to aid remove her name, however she’s not obtaining any kind of.

“Ellen isn’t getting the support from Hollywood. The silence is deafening,” the resource stated.

In 2015, Dax Shepard as well as Blake Shelton protected DeGeneres after she attracted flak for socializing with George W. Shrub. Nevertheless, Shepard as well as Shelton have actually not stated anything regarding DeGeneres in the middle of the current accusations.

“This is different. A lot of celebrities are waiting to see how this all plays out,” the resource stated.

Detector Bros. is, apparently, checking out the issue. As well as they will certainly be speaking with previous as well as present workers of Ellen Program

In spite of all the debates, DeGeneres will, apparently, go back to hold the program.

“And how is she supposed to face her famous guests, especially the ones who didn’t defend her, on her show from now on? This is a nightmare for Ellen DeGeneres,” the resource stated.

