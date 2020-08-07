VMAs 2020: Candidates, Host, and also Whatever Else You Required to Know

The yearly MTV Video clip Songs Honors may be a larger offer than ever before this year. While lots of honors programs and also occasions have actually been held off, re-scheduled, or terminated, the VMAs are raving onward, and also when they broadcast on Sunday, Aug. 30, it will certainly be the initial real-time occasion held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Facility given that the COVID-19 episode started.
Up for Video Clip of the Year are Woman Gaga and also Ariana Grande for their spacey “Rain on Me,” Taylor Swift for her feminist anthem “The Man,” and also The Weeknd for his smooth “Blinding Lights.” Likewise completing for the honor of Musician of the Year are Justin Bieber, DaBaby, and also Message Malone. In the Tune of the Year group, Roddy Ricch’s TikTok popular “The Box” is fighting it out versus Doja Feline’s “Say So” and also Message Malone’s “Circles.
There are likewise brand-new groups that offer responds to musicians that discovered a method to carry out and also produce songs throughout 2020’s pandemic. We’re not exactly sure if it’s amazing or a little dystopian that Finest Video From House and also Finest Quarantine Efficiency are currently main groups. With the event simply nearby, below’s every little thing you require to find out about the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honors.
Keke Palmer will certainly hold. The previous Nickelodeon celebrity, that is likewise readied to sign up with Disney+’s Proud Family Members resurgence, will certainly take the helm for this year’s event. Palmer disclosed the information Thursday in an enjoyable Instagram video clip in which she begged her eponymous Real Jackson, VP personality to aid clothe her for the occasion.
Some hefty players have actually been employed to carry out. This year’s event will certainly include efficiencies by Doja Feline, J Balvin, and also BTS, that will certainly debut their brand-new, English-language solitary “Dynamite.” This notes the very first time the hit K-pop team will certainly take the VMA phase.
Ballot is formally open. Followers that desire to choose their favored musician can head over to vma.mtv.com currently with Aug.23 Additionally, choosing the PRESS Finest Brand-new Musician Provided by Chime Financial will certainly continue to be open up until Sunday, Aug.30
The candidates are out! See listed below for the total checklist of that’s up for an honor.
Video Clip of the Year
Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift– “The Man”
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”
Musician of the Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Woman Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Blog Post Malone
The Weeknd
Tune of the Year
Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”
Doja Feline– “Say So”
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”
Blog Post Malone– “Circles”
Roddy Ricch– “The Box”
PRESS Musician of the Year
Doja Feline
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Finest Video From House
5 Secs of Summertime– “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”
blink-182– “Happy Days”
Drake– “Toosie Slide”
John Tale– “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”
Finest Quarantine Efficiency
Chloe & & Halle– “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO– Unplugged In The House
DJ D-Nice– Club MTV provides #DanceTogether
John Tale– #togetherathome Show Collection
Woman Gaga– “Smile” from One Globe: With Each Other In The House
Blog Post Malone– Bliss Homage
Finest Different
The 1975– “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
Perpetuity Low– “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS– “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey– “Doin’ Time”
Gatling Gun Kelly– “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”
Finest Pop
BTS– “On”
Halsey– “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers– “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo– “Intentions”
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift– “Lover”
Finest Rock
blink-182– “Happy Days”
Coldplay– “Orphans”
Evanescence– “Wasted On You”
Autumn Out Kid ft. Wyclef Jean– “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Eco-friendly Day– “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers– “Caution”
Finest R&B
Alicia Keys– “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle– “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG– “Slide”– MBK/ RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summertime Pedestrian– “Eleven”
Lizzo– “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”
Finest Hip-Hop
DaBaby– “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”
Roddy Ricch– “The Box”
Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Finest Latin
Anuel AA ft. Dad Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin– “China”
Poor Rabbit– “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Spirit– “MAMACITA”
J Balvin– “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin– “Qué Pena”
Finest K-Pop
( G) I-DLE– “Oh My God”
BTS– “On” t
EXO– “Obsession”
Monsta X– “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X With Each Other– “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velour– “Psycho”
Finest Partnership
Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin– “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid– “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
Video Clip completely
Anderson.Paak– “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”
H.E.R.– “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Infant– “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift– “The Man”
Finest Instructions
Billie Eilish– “xanny”– Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Feline– “Say So”– Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa– “Don’t Start Now”– Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Directed by Anton Tammi
Finest Choreography
BTS– “On”– Choreography by Child Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & & Natti Natasha– “Honey Boo”– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby– “BOP”– Choreography by Dani Leigh and also Cherry
Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Choreography by Beauty La’Donna
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani– “Motivation”– Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Finest Aesthetic Impacts
Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Aesthetic Impacts by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Aesthetic Impacts by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Aesthetic Impacts by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Aesthetic Impacts by Mathematic
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Aesthetic Impacts by Resourcefulness Studios
Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Aesthetic Impacts by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & & FRENDER
Finest Art Instructions
A$ AP Rocky– “Babushka Boi”– Art Instructions by A$ AP Rocky & & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Art Instructions by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Art Instructions by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Art Instructions by Christian Rock
Selena Gomez– “Boyfriend”– Art Instructions by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Art Instructions by Ethan Tobman
Finest Modifying
Halsey– “Graveyard”– Modified by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana
James Blake– “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”– Modified by Frank Lebon
Lizzo– “Good As Hell”– Modified by Russell Santos & & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Modified by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA– “A Palé”– Modified by Andre Jones
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Modified by Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana
Finest Cinematography
5 Secs of Summertime– “Old Me”– Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby– “My Oh My”– Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry– “Harleys In Hawaii”– Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Cinematography by Oliver Millar
The VMA’s will certainly broadcast Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c on MTV.