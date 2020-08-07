VMAs 2020: Candidates, Host, and also Whatever Else You Required to Know

The yearly MTV Video clip Songs Honors may be a larger offer than ever before this year. While lots of honors programs and also occasions have actually been held off, re-scheduled, or terminated, the VMAs are raving onward, and also when they broadcast on Sunday, Aug. 30, it will certainly be the initial real-time occasion held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Facility given that the COVID-19 episode started.

Up for Video Clip of the Year are Woman Gaga and also Ariana Grande for their spacey “Rain on Me,” Taylor Swift for her feminist anthem “The Man,” and also The Weeknd for his smooth “Blinding Lights.” Likewise completing for the honor of Musician of the Year are Justin Bieber, DaBaby, and also Message Malone. In the Tune of the Year group, Roddy Ricch’s TikTok popular “The Box” is fighting it out versus Doja Feline’s “Say So” and also Message Malone’s “Circles.

There are likewise brand-new groups that offer responds to musicians that discovered a method to carry out and also produce songs throughout 2020’s pandemic. We’re not exactly sure if it’s amazing or a little dystopian that Finest Video From House and also Finest Quarantine Efficiency are currently main groups. With the event simply nearby, below’s every little thing you require to find out about the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honors.

Keke Palmer will certainly hold. The previous Nickelodeon celebrity, that is likewise readied to sign up with Disney+’s Proud Family Members resurgence, will certainly take the helm for this year’s event. Palmer disclosed the information Thursday in an enjoyable Instagram video clip in which she begged her eponymous Real Jackson, VP personality to aid clothe her for the occasion.

Some hefty players have actually been employed to carry out. This year’s event will certainly include efficiencies by Doja Feline, J Balvin, and also BTS, that will certainly debut their brand-new, English-language solitary “Dynamite.” This notes the very first time the hit K-pop team will certainly take the VMA phase.

Ballot is formally open. Followers that desire to choose their favored musician can head over to vma.mtv.com currently with Aug.23 Additionally, choosing the PRESS Finest Brand-new Musician Provided by Chime Financial will certainly continue to be open up until Sunday, Aug.30

The candidates are out! See listed below for the total checklist of that’s up for an honor.

Video Clip of the Year

Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift– “The Man”

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”

Musician of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Woman Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Blog Post Malone

The Weeknd

Tune of the Year

Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”

Doja Feline– “Say So”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”

Blog Post Malone– “Circles”

Roddy Ricch– “The Box”

PRESS Musician of the Year

Doja Feline

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Finest Video From House

5 Secs of Summertime– “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”

blink-182– “Happy Days”

Drake– “Toosie Slide”

John Tale– “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”

Finest Quarantine Efficiency

Chloe & & Halle– “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO– Unplugged In The House

DJ D-Nice– Club MTV provides #DanceTogether

John Tale– #togetherathome Show Collection

Woman Gaga– “Smile” from One Globe: With Each Other In The House

Blog Post Malone– Bliss Homage

Finest Different

The 1975– “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

Perpetuity Low– “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS– “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey– “Doin’ Time”

Gatling Gun Kelly– “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”

Finest Pop

BTS– “On”

Halsey– “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers– “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo– “Intentions”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift– “Lover”

Finest Rock

blink-182– “Happy Days”

Coldplay– “Orphans”

Evanescence– “Wasted On You”

Autumn Out Kid ft. Wyclef Jean– “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Eco-friendly Day– “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers– “Caution”

Finest R&B

Alicia Keys– “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle– “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG– “Slide”– MBK/ RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summertime Pedestrian– “Eleven”

Lizzo– “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”

Finest Hip-Hop

DaBaby– “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”

Roddy Ricch– “The Box”

Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Finest Latin

Anuel AA ft. Dad Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin– “China”

Poor Rabbit– “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Spirit– “MAMACITA”

J Balvin– “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin– “Qué Pena”

Finest K-Pop

( G) I-DLE– “Oh My God”

BTS– “On” t

EXO– “Obsession”

Monsta X– “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X With Each Other– “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velour– “Psycho”

Finest Partnership

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin– “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid– “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

Video Clip completely

Anderson.Paak– “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”

H.E.R.– “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Infant– “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift– “The Man”

Finest Instructions

Billie Eilish– “xanny”– Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Feline– “Say So”– Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa– “Don’t Start Now”– Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Directed by Anton Tammi

Finest Choreography

BTS– “On”– Choreography by Child Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & & Natti Natasha– “Honey Boo”– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby– “BOP”– Choreography by Dani Leigh and also Cherry

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Choreography by Beauty La’Donna

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani– “Motivation”– Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Finest Aesthetic Impacts

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Aesthetic Impacts by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Aesthetic Impacts by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Aesthetic Impacts by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Aesthetic Impacts by Mathematic

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Aesthetic Impacts by Resourcefulness Studios

Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Aesthetic Impacts by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & & FRENDER

Finest Art Instructions

A$ AP Rocky– “Babushka Boi”– Art Instructions by A$ AP Rocky & & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Art Instructions by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Art Instructions by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Art Instructions by Christian Rock

Selena Gomez– “Boyfriend”– Art Instructions by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Art Instructions by Ethan Tobman

Finest Modifying

Halsey– “Graveyard”– Modified by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana

James Blake– “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”– Modified by Frank Lebon

Lizzo– “Good As Hell”– Modified by Russell Santos & & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Modified by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA– “A Palé”– Modified by Andre Jones

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Modified by Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana

Finest Cinematography

5 Secs of Summertime– “Old Me”– Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby– “My Oh My”– Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry– “Harleys In Hawaii”– Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Cinematography by Oliver Millar

The VMA’s will certainly broadcast Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c on MTV.