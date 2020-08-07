Selena Gomez to Celebrity in Hulu’s ‘Just Murders in the Structure’

Selena Gomez is going back to the area she obtained her begin: TELEVISION performing. The starlet will certainly star with Steve Martin and also Martin Short in the upcoming Hulu funny collection Just Murders in the Structure She will certainly additionally executive-produce the job with her co-stars.

According to Target Date, the collection “follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.”

Hulu’s head of originals, Craig Erwich, talked with Due date regarding the job. “I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week. It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special.”

Gomez is a large true-crime follower in reality. She also participated in CrimeCon Chicago in February to assist fix an unresolved enigma. “We were honored to host @selenagomez and her mom @mandyteefey at CrowdSolve this weekend,” CrimeCon composed on its Instagram. “They were perfect detectives 🕵️🕵️ who, along with hundreds of others, helped bring peace to the Sova family.”

Gomez uploaded pictures from the journey on her very own Instagram, creating, “Momma and I being tourists. We take great pictures. OH and we went to CrimeCon! Love you Chicago and the bean.”

Just Murders in the Structure is not the only TELEVISION collection Gomez is dealing with. Her HBO Max food preparation program, Selena and also Cook, appears on August 13.

Alyssa Bailey

Information and also Technique Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the information and also approach editor at ELLE.com, where she supervises insurance coverage of stars and also royals (especially Meghan Markle and also Kate Middleton).

