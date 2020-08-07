Rise of Skywalker Gave Star Wars Sequels A Worse Ending Than The Prequels

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gave Disney’s sequel trilogy a worse ending than the prequels had with George Lucas on the helm. In 2015, a brand new period of Star Wars tales started beneath Disney with J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Drive Awakens. It kicked off a brand new batch of flicks set after the occasions of the unique trilogy. Sadly, what was purported to be one other alternative to give you a greater ending than the one followers received in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was finally a let-down.

Whereas the Star Wars prequels tackled occasions earlier than Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) time, there was an concept that it will be the ultimate chapter of Lucas’ area epic. The movies revealed the origins of Anakin Skywalker in addition to his fall to the darkish facet and Darth Vader transformation. With these lingering questions from the unique trilogy answered, it felt like Star Wars was actually ending, however as followers now know, that wasn’t the case.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s new trilogy reunited followers with Star Wars legacy characters akin to Luke, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), nevertheless it additionally launched a string of recent key gamers. That features scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley), former Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance ally Finn (John Boyega), hotshot pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and First Order chief Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). After The Drive Awakens, their tales continued in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Final Jedi, resulting in the ultimate installment of the sequel trilogy and the Skywalker saga as an entire in The Rise of Skywalker. Sadly, it was met with a whole lot of criticism, making it a worse ending than Revenge of the Sith.

The Rise of Skywalker’s Ending Wasn’t Deliberate Out

The Star Wars sequels’ evident points stem from the truth that The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t deliberate. As a part of a trilogy, it was supposed to finish the story that The Drive Awakens began and The Final Jedi continued. Nevertheless, that wasn’t what occurred because the movie got here up with extra new questions than answering current ones. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio launched a whole lot of new components when The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to handle lingering points from earlier films.

Lucasfilm took a extra relaxed method when it got here to the sequel trilogy. It was not pre-planned; as a substitute, the studio determined to offer every filmmaker free reign with what to do with their respective movies with none narrative pointers or particular finish objective. This clearly made it tough to craft seamless transitions between episodes, particularly when completely different administrators dealt with succeeding films, like within the case of The Final Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. For essentially the most half, the Abrams-directed film disregarded what was established in its previous installment, and worse, even straight contradicted a few of it.

A major instance of that is the dealing with of Rey’s lineage. The Rise of Skywalker revealed the scavenger to be the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ultimately, an adopted Skywalker regardless of the 2017 movie saying that she is a no one. Johnson’s inventive determination was a refreshing alternative for Star Wars, which is understood for relating most of its main characters with one another. Rey not being a part of any distinguished households from the franchise meant the universe was opening as much as new gamers who would finally assist maintain it in the long term. Granted, the concept of Rey being a Skywalker was hatched as early as 2014, it nonetheless would not make sense for The Rise of Skywalker to oppose what was established in Final Jedi when it was supposed to inform one story.

The Rise of Skywalker’s Ending Is A Disappointment

Given it was the ultimate Skywalker film, followers anticipated The Rise of Skywalker to have a satisfying ending to the nine-film saga. There was immense stress for it to ship a delightful conclusion given the legacy and prominence of the lore. It did not assist that it additionally wanted to work across the sudden dying of Carrie Fisher, whose character, Leia Organa, was purported to be a focus of the movie. Admittedly, a whole lot of the narrative choices made in The Rise of Skywalker had been additionally in an effort to handle the backlash to The Final Jedi. Sadly, Lucasfilm cracked beneath stress, and as a substitute of sticking the touchdown, what they got here up with was an incoherent story that did not really feel just like the ending to some of the iconic media franchises ever.

What’s fascinating is, The Rise of Skywalker included a whole lot of fan-service in an effort to please everybody. Lando Calrissian and Emperor Palpatine’s each returned; Han Solo and Luke Skywalker had cameos; and even the ultimate battle noticed numerous ships from different Star Wars properties seem, which had been meant to offer followers one thing acquainted, hoping that they might resonate with them. Whereas it did evoke a way of nostalgia, there’s not rather more to it than that.

Even the characters’ endings felt unearned and missing. Kylo Ren’s redemption was rushed; Adam Driver barely had any speaking traces after his character’s determination to assist Rey in opposition to Palpatine. Poe did not have any character growth regardless of The Final Jedi setting him up to be the following chief of the Resistance; the identical may be stated with Finn, making his nifty origin as a former Stormtrooper finally go to waste. Lastly, Rey, who might’ve been some of the distinctive characters in Star Wars had she been totally unconnected from anybody from the franchise, was decreased to Palpatine’s granddaughter and ultimately, an adopted Skywalker.

Revenge of the Sith Gave The Prequels A A lot Higher Ending

Followers had been excited when the concept of the Star Wars prequel trilogy first took place. At the moment, it had been virtually 20 years since Return of the Jedi launched, and the general public had been starved for extra content material from the favored area franchise. Regrettably, the flicks did not stay as much as the requirements set by the unique movies. They had been criticized for his or her reliance on CGI, plus they’d cringe-worthy dialogue and lackluster chemistry between two of the leads – Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker and Natalie Portman’s Padmé Amidala. Due to this, the prequel trilogy had been ridiculed for years, with some folks even denouncing them.

In the previous couple of years, nevertheless, the general public has began to return across the movies – some even remembering them extra fondly. Individuals have began to understand the way it enriched the lore in numerous methods, making the Star Wars extra dynamic and fascinating. Amidst the unhealthy execution of the story, the actual fact of the matter is, the prequel films inform one coherent narrative, with a transparent through-line between films – that is one thing sorely missing within the sequel trilogy. As it progressed, so did the standard of its installments, with Revenge of the Sith hailed as the very best throughout that period. In comparison with Rise of Skywalker, the 2005 film additionally functioned as a greater ending for the Skywalker saga. It straight related to the occasions of the unique Star Wars film, but additionally clarified a whole lot of lingering questions folks had in regards to the origins of Darth Vader – one thing that was an unanswered thriller even after Return of the Jedi.

It is upsetting to suppose that Disney and Lucasfilm wasted the chance to complete Star Wars‘ story in a extra satisfying approach than the prequels did. As an alternative, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker got here up with a finale that is hole, truncated, and unsatisfying that it would not really feel like an ending in any respect, however relatively an enormous set-up for one thing else.

