17 Stars That Hold Twin Citizenships

You might be shocked to learn these celebrities hold citizenship in 2 nations.

While numerous stars, artists and also designs have actually involved the USA in quest of popularity, they see to it not to neglect their origins. A shocking variety of celebrities have actually taken the American citizenship examination while keeping their person condition in their residence nations.

Various other celebrities, like Tom Hanks and also Rita Wilson, might not have actually been birthed abroad yet have actually obtained honorary citizenship from nations where their household came from.

Tom, Rita and also their whole household were lately given Greek citizenship, as they invest a few of their year on Antiparos. The household’s Greek origins can be mapped back with Rita’s mom Dorothea, which she lately shared on an episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

“Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, ‘happy year!’). Hanx,” Tom created on his Twitter in very early 2020.

After That in July, Tom and also Rita presented together with Greek Head of state Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they commemorated their citizenship.

1. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was birthed in South Africa and also relocated to the United States to go after acting at the age of19 In 2008, she took her citizenship examination to end up being a twin person.

” I have actually constantly intended to be [a citizen], they simply really did not wish to take me. It’s rather a procedure. You need to strive, you understand, examine up. After that ultimately I was accepted and also you need to go in and also do a meeting. You need to understand your things,” Charlize informed David Letterman (through CBS).

2. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt was birthed in England and also ended up being a twin person with the USA in2015 She later on claimed her sensations regarding the circumstance were “complicated.”

” Do I really feel half British? I really felt rather conflicted regarding the entire point. It’s far better for tax obligation. It’s more affordable being an American,” Emily informed the Boston World.

3. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was birthed in Los Angeles yet was granted Cambodian citizenship by order of royal mandate from King Norodom Sihamoni in2005 The honor came from Angelina’s ecological and also preservation tasks in Cambodia, where she embraced her child Maddox.

Ever Since, Angelina has actually invested comprehensive time in Cambodia and also, in 2017, she routed “First They Killed My Father”, a Khmer language biographical thriller based upon Loung Ung’s narrative of the exact same name.

4. Natalie Portman

Natalie Porman was birthed in Jerusalem yet relocated to the UNITED STATE when she was simply three-years-old so her dad might proceed his clinical training. She currently holds twin American and also Israeli citizenship.

5. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey relocated to the UNITED STATE from his residence in Canada in 1979 to seek his funny profession. In 2004, he ended up being a twin person of both nations.

“I have no intention of giving up my Canadian heritage, and all those who loved and supported me. My upbringing in Canada made me the person I am. I will always be proud to be a Canadian,” Jim claimed in a declaration at the time, according to Individuals. He included that the USA “helped define me and make my dreams come true.”

6. Keith Urban

Keith Urban was birthed Whangarei, New Zealand in 1967 yet matured in Australia. In 1992, he relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to advance his songs profession and also later on formally ended up being a person.

7. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock was birthed in Virginia yet invested a lot of her youth taking a trip as a result of her dad’s profession in the Military. Several of that time was invested residing in Nuremberg, Germany and also in 2009, she introduced she had actually obtained German citizenship.

“It would be wonderful if my sister and I could succeed. It is something my mother wished for her children. Half of my family is German,” Sandra informed The Neighborhood.

8. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger was birthed in Austria yet relocated to the USA at age 21 to seek his muscle building profession. He acquired American citizenship in 1983 and also although Austria does not generally permit twin citizenship, they made an exemption for Arnold.

In 2018, he commemorated 35 years of being a UNITED STATE person.

“35 years ago today, I ended up being a person of the USA of America. I showed up below practically 50 years ago with vacant pockets, yet filled with desires. I owe all of it to America. It was, certainly, among the proudest days of my life,” Arnold created on Twitter.

9. Ludacris

Ludacris was birthed in Illinois yet his other half Eudoxie comes from Gabon, Africa. In very early 2020, he exposed that his whole household currently had twin citizenship with Gabon.

“Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! 🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽” he created on Instagram.

10 Elon Musk

Elon Musk is not just a twin person yet a three-way person! Elon was birthed in South Africa to a South African dad and also Canadian mom. He holds citizenship in both nations and also furthermore obtained his American citizenship in 2002.

11 Kim Catrall

Kim Catrall is a twin person yet neither citizenship is for the USA! Kim was birthed in Liverpool, England and also relocated to Canada as a child and also currently holds citizenship in both nations, according to The Guardian.

12 Olivia Wilde

Olivia was birthed in New york city yet many thanks to her Irish dad, she invested her youth summertimes in Ireland. She later on took place to participate in Merriment College of Performing in Dublin and also holds citizenship in the nation.

“I’m Irish. I’m an Irish citizen,” Olivia informed Irish Central in2009 “I went to the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and I just fell in love with the way Irish people approach theater, approach the arts.”

13 Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was birthed in Hawaii while her Australian moms and dads were living there on short-lived instructional visas. She was elevated in Sydney and also currently holds twin citizenship.

14 Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst was birthed in New Jacket yet in 2011, she was given dual-citizenship with Germany, where her dad hails.

“I’m now a real international lady, one who can film in Europe without a problem…It would be the greatest joy for me to act in a German film,” Kirsten informed Individuals.

She included that while she commonly goes to family members in Hamburg yet delights in investing her time in Berlin.

15 Ricky Martin