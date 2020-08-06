Woman Gaga – Replay Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Replay Lyrics”
[Intro]
Am I, am I, am I
Am I, am I, am I
[Verse 1]
Am I still active? Where am I? I weep
That was it that shot, was it you or I?
I’m totally numb, why you acting foolish?
I will not condemn myself ’cause we both understand you were the one
[Chorus]
I do not understand what to do, you do not understand what to claim
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay
The beast inside you is tormenting me
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh
[Post-Chorus]
Replay, r-replay, eh-eh
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh
[Verse 2]
Every day, yeah, I dig a tomb
After that I rest inside it, asking yourself if I’ll act
It’s a video game I play, as well as I despise to claim
You’re the most awful point as well as the very best point that’s taken place to me
[Chorus]
I do not understand what to do, you do not understand what to claim
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay
The beast inside you is tormenting me
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh
[Post-Chorus]
Replay, r-replay, eh-eh
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh
[Bridge]
Mentally, it’s something that I can not describe
Damage my nails right into the dust to draw me out all right
Does it issue, does it matter? Damages is done
Does it issue, does it matter? You had the weapon
You had the weapon
You had the weapon
You had the weapon
[Chorus]
I do not understand what to do, you do not understand what to claim
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay
The beast inside you is tormenting me
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh
[Outro]
Your beasts torment me
Your beasts torment me
Your beasts torment me
The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh
Credits & & Details.
Composed By: Valerie Simpson, Nick Ashford, BloodPop ®, BURNS & & Woman Gaga
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Representative: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Tag: Interscope Records
Vocals: Woman Gaga
Launch Day: Might 29, 2020