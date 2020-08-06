Woman Gaga – Replay Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Replay Lyrics”

[Intro]

Am I, am I, am I

Am I, am I, am I

[Verse 1]

Am I still active? Where am I? I weep

That was it that shot, was it you or I?

I’m totally numb, why you acting foolish?

I will not condemn myself ’cause we both understand you were the one

[Chorus]

I do not understand what to do, you do not understand what to claim

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay

The beast inside you is tormenting me

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh

[Post-Chorus]

Replay, r-replay, eh-eh

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh

[Verse 2]

Every day, yeah, I dig a tomb

After that I rest inside it, asking yourself if I’ll act

It’s a video game I play, as well as I despise to claim

You’re the most awful point as well as the very best point that’s taken place to me

[Chorus]

I do not understand what to do, you do not understand what to claim

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay

The beast inside you is tormenting me

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh

[Post-Chorus]

Replay, r-replay, eh-eh

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh

[Bridge]

Mentally, it’s something that I can not describe

Damage my nails right into the dust to draw me out all right

Does it issue, does it matter? Damages is done

Does it issue, does it matter? You had the weapon

You had the weapon

You had the weapon

You had the weapon

[Chorus]

I do not understand what to do, you do not understand what to claim

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay

The beast inside you is tormenting me

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh

[Outro]

Your beasts torment me

Your beasts torment me

Your beasts torment me

The marks on my mind get on replay, r-replay, eh-eh

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: Valerie Simpson, Nick Ashford, BloodPop ®, BURNS & & Woman Gaga

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Representative: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Tag: Interscope Records



Vocals: Woman Gaga

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020