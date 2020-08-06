Sports Illustrated Swimwear names Josephine Skriver 2020 Newbie of the Year

Former Victoria’s Secret version Josephine Skriver called Sports Illustrated Swimwear’s “Newbie of the Year.”

KYLIE MAR: Yearly, “Sports Illustrated” features a group of women called Rookies, which means it’s their first time in the magazine. They then host an online voting pool, turning to the fans to vote for the women they’d like to see returned to the pages of ” Sports Illustrated Swimwear” in 2021.

So, previous Newbie of the Years have actually been Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, Olivia Culpo. In 2015, we had Jasmine Sanders, a.k.a. Golden Barbie. And also currently, we are mosting likely to expose the 2020 “Sports Illustrated” Newbie of the Year, Josephine Skriver. We will enter a meeting with her. She assumes it’s a typical meeting, yet we’re really mosting likely to expose the large information to her. So allow’s do it.

Hey, Josephine. Thanks a lot for speaking with us right here at Yahoo. Just how are you?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks, I’m actually, actually excellent, simply appreciating a bit of nature.

KYLIE MAR: You are just one of “Sports Illustrated’s” Rookies of the Year. What does it indicate to you to be among the Rookies this year?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: First Off, it’s been an imagine mine to be in the publication for as long. I assume it’s remaining in a motion that is so encouraging to females of every form, every dimension, every history. I could not be much more honored becoming part of a household like that.

KYLIE MAR: What was your very first experience on your very first shoot with “Sports Illustrated?”

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: This was possibly among my preferred shoots I have actually ever before gotten on. Like, I have actually never ever really felt so comfy before a cam, as well as they were simply enjoyable. It was not around, like, simply roll about as well as be hot, it resembled, simply be you.

KYLIE MAR: I understand that we’re everything about sustaining various other females as well as encouraging various other females. That would certainly be the someone that you assume, like, in an enjoyable as well as pleasant means, would certainly be your most significant rival?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: My ballot was for Valentina. I assume she was definitely spectacular.

KYLIE MAR: Valentina is– she’s the very first transgender version?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Yes. And also simply definitely incredible. It’s one of the most empowering point due to the fact that they’re females. So like, why can not we commemorate that facet of being a lady? And also I assume it’s so ideal that market is ultimately getting up.

KYLIE MAR: What would certainly it indicate to you if you won Newbie of the Year?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Undoubtedly, I would certainly seem like it was a big win for me, yet I simply seem like it would certainly be such a big win for my fanbase as well as my neighborhood as well as simply, I indicate, I’m, like, my heart is defeating a little faster now.

KYLIE MAR: If you were to win, just how would certainly you commemorate? What would certainly be the very first point that you do?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Truthfully, simply toss a three-person event in your home as well as simply beverage. We have some tequila aligned for if that occurs.

KYLIE MAR: OK. Well, I do have some information for you too. I wish that you have your tequila all set due to the fact that you won.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Quit it, no.

KYLIE MAR: Yes. I reach be the individual that provides you fortunately.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: You really did not inform me– you people are so complicated.

KYLIE MAR: You are the 2020 Newbie of the Year for “Sports Illustrated.”

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Oh, my future husband’s actually raising as well as down in the back, he’s so– oh my god.

KYLIE MAR: Congratulations.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: I’m actually, like– I’m really– it’s so incredible having the ability to still be so thrilled in my market as well as flattered 10 years. And also still to obtain their acknowledgment as well as simply exactly how tough I understand my fanbase functions, as well as like, I– thanks, thanks, thanks. I can not– I indicate, I’m mosting likely to need to obtain tequila, I do not why it’s not coming. I seem like he needs to understand that–

KYLIE MAR: Yeah, conjecture now. I’ll go obtain a container of tequila as well as conjecture with you. Reposado is my selection.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Oh, I’m a Reposado too. I simply obtained–

KYLIE MAR: Oh, good.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: — this today. Yes, please.

KYLIE MAR: Congratulations.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks.

KYLIE MAR: Appreciate the remainder of your day, have a lot enjoyable commemorating your big win–

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks, thanks, thanks.

KYLIE MAR: — being the 2020 “Sports Illustrated” Newbie of the Year. Appreciate it, you deserve it, congratulations.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks a lot. And also thanks to you, thanks to “Sports Illustrated,” thanks.