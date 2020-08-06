Marc Cain introduces a restricted version tee for their very first electronic style program











August 06, 2020







Megan Bull



Marc Cain has actually released a restricted version tee for their very first electronic style program amidst the recurring coronavirus pandemic.



Amidst the recurring coronavirus pandemic, developers all over the world have actually needed to adjust to the ‘brand-new regular’. Dominating when faced with difficulty, Marc Cain – a favorite style brand name of Katie Holmes as well as Irina Shayk – has actually released a restricted version tee for their very first electronic style program. Recorded on drones as well as live-streamed on YouTube, Wednesday’s program absolutely brought with it an air of positivity, with the overarching motif being ‘The skies is the limitation’. Defined by the brand name as bringing “the dream of lightness, optimism and beautiful things to life,” digital visitors were presented to the Spring/Summer 2021 collection from the convenience of their very own houses.

Marc Cain showcased its Spring/Summer 2021 collection online

Swamped with light, the Marc Cain head office at the Bodelshausen manufacturing website had actually been changed right into a building phase, with the versions relatively rising to the skies on staircases as well as in glass lifts. Created specifically for the style movie, Marc Cain’s limited-edition t-shirt is constructed from pure cotton, as well as lugs the top quality seal which has actually been repainted as well as published in Germany. Developed to offer followers of the brand name an unique reward, the ‘skies is the limitation’ adage absolutely lugs a touching message, particularly throughout these tough times.

The limited-edition tee was created by Katja Foos

“The shirt stands for everything that we would like to have at this point: Lightness, optimism, and the beautiful things in life,” commented Katja Foos, Marc Cain Supervisor Layout, that specifically created the illustrations for the t-shirt. “The sky motif with clouds points the view into the distance, and is a window into a new, hopeful future that we are all looking forward to.”

The brand-new collection was applauded by followers

Supplying a masterclass in colour-blocking, the collection showcased a series of single raincoat, sports jackets, as well as coats, along with rippling flower t shirts as well as gowns. Getting a flurry of favorable remarks from followers all over the world, one composed: “Wow, so cool to watch that Fashion Show without being in Berlin.” On the other hand, an additional included: “Mega show and great outfits! Great location.”

