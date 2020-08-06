Hollywood starlet Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez remains to resist stereotypes. The 51- year-old artist went on the internet this previous weekend break to bend some self-care Sunday objectives with a fresh selfie shot.

J Lo Flying Force Ones

Heading right into Monday, Jenny From The Block mosted likely to Instagram with a picture of herself wearing a set of Nike Flying force Ones with a seater. She additionally subtle shared her love for Group Apple by recording her charm on an apple iphone 11 Pro.

“Empathy: The ability to understand and share the feelings of another. ✨❤️✨Happy Sunday … 🌼” -Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram

Jennifer Lopez’s Flying force Ones look crunchy as well as tidy in this selfie.

This previous weekend break, rap celebrity Lil Wayne‘s child Reginae Carter did one of the most ill-mannered point– ever before– to a set of Flying force One tennis shoes. The hip-hop version wrinkled the life out of them as well as happily recognized the activity.

“💙 P.s. I know I’m making a lot of y’all mad by creasing these forces but I meannnnn I’m just hard on shoes 🙄🤷🏾‍♀️ (I’m going in on the crease too🥴😂) Hair @officialhairbyhim Bodysuit from @hellobarbie” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram “THICK💙” -Saweetie “Nelly bout to report this picture” -Lil Spin

In the very early 2000’s, rap expert Nelly placed Flying force Ones right into the mainstream limelight as well as also produced a legendary tune admiring the famous Nike tennis shoes.

Beyond the Flying force Ones buzz, Miss Lopez mosted likely to her Instagram web page this previous Saturday with a must-like shot. Rather than going with glamour as well as prestige, the prominent artist provided a straightforward check out herself without make-up.

“Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace” -Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram

Jennifer Lopez’s all-natural appearance has her sensational on a Saturday early morning.

A couple of days back, Jenny From The Block mosted likely to her social networks web pages with some legendary video footage. She shared a clip of herself as well as relative– consisting of fiancé Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez— showing up to a variety of hip-hop standards.

“These bops had me hype! ✨✨ Party in Club Basement with Alex, Lulu, Ella Bella and Nick!” -Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram

In mid-July 2020, hip-hop celebrities stepped forward to place large regard on Jennifer Lopez’s name. Every person from Nas to Fabolous recognized her birthday celebration with recall memories to video they did with each other.

“Happy Birthday Queen @jlo 👑 👑 👑 🍾” -Nas’ Instagram

Nas commemorates J Lo’s birthday celebration.

“Happy Birthday @jlo!! 🎈 1 of the hardest workers i ever met… Your BX Level Up is Legendary! Celebrate Life for her 💯” -Fabolous’ Instagram

Fabolous reveals Jennifer Lopez b-day love.