Exactly How Does Kris Jenner’s Guy Corey Wager Invest His $3 Million Total Assets?

As if the age void had not been negative sufficient, several think that Kris Jenner deals with Corey Wager economically.

Corey Wager initially came down on our radars back in 2014 when it was disclosed that he and also Kris Jenner were passionately connected. The duo fulfilled just a couple of months after Jenner’s separation from Caitlyn Jenner and also have actually continued to be with each other all these years later on. Although individuals had a great deal to claim concerning Corey’s partnership with Kris Jenner, considering she is 25 years his elderly, they aren’t allowing the age void enter between them.

As if the age void had not been negative sufficient, several think that Kris Jenner deals with Corey Wager economically, nevertheless, that could not be better from the fact. Wager, that takes care of SB Jobs together with Mobility Scooter Braun, has fairly the excellent total assets. With $3 million to his name, below is almost whatever Corey Wager invests his coins on.

Continue scrolling to maintain analysis

Click the switch listed below to begin this short article in fast sight.

Associated: 18 Pictures That Paint Corey Wager In A Various Light

Hey, Spendthrift!

Corey Wager initially started dating Kris Jenner back in 2014 after she formally applied for separation from ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner. When information damaged that Kris and also Corey were, as a matter of fact, a product, followers of the Kardashians just could not cover their heads around Jenner dating a person 25 years more youthful than her! Although the considerable age void does not trouble Corey and also Kris one solitary little bit, it isn’t the only report to border the duo.

Kris Jenner presently has a total assets of $140 million, states Star Total assets, and also when that is contrasted to Corey Wager’s $3 million total assets, followers started to hypothesize opportunities that Corey is with Kris for her cash, however that does not seem the actors whatsoever! In spite of not being almost as abundant as his sweetheart, Wager takes care of to deal with himself. While we’re particular Kris chooses up the expense for even more luxurious and also luxe minutes both share, Corey has actually made it clear that he can hold his very own!

Associated: 15 Celebs Corey Wager Is Remarkably Pals With

Corey, that is a roadway supervisor for SB Jobs, run by Mobility scooter Braun, has actually fancied really pricey points! Among which is his luxurious watch collection. The celebrity often tends to be attracted in the direction of Patek Philippe enjoys, which vary anywhere in between $5,000 to $60,000 depending upon the watch. Wager likes them a lot that the Kardashian and also Jenner clan had a Patek Philippe enjoy cake produced his 39 th birthday celebration.

Along with his substantial watch collection, Wager possesses a variety of luxe autos, among which is a $150,000 Porsche! Corey likewise positions a fair bit on his Instagram on a variety of luxury yachts and also magnificent destination that he often tends to leisured class off to entirely solo! While he does holiday a fair bit with Kris Jenner together with their various other renowned close friends, Ellen DeGeneres, Tommy Hilfiger, and also Kyle Richards, it looks like if Corey appreciates his alone time, also!

While the celebrity often tends to maintain his love for all points luxe silent on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, he isn’t whatsoever timid when it involves his Instagram feed. Whether it be pricey stogies, superior bourbon, an excellent closet, and also elegant auto after the following, he is never worried to invest any one of that $3 million!

Following: Reports Corey Wager Desires Would Silently Vanish