Celeb Chatter: Khloe Kardashian, Zoe Saldana, Natalie Portman and also Even More!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND ALSO TRISTAN THOMPSON BACK WITH EACH OTHER: After months of a reported settlement, Khloe Kardashian and also Tristan Thompson have actually formally rejoined, ET records. An expert splashes that 36- year-old fact celebrity and also 29- year-old NBA pro, that share 2-year-old child Real, “are back together and things have been going really well.” The expert proceeds: “Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True. Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.” Thompson, as followers most likely recall, was captured up in 2 different disloyalty detractions.

ZOE SALDANA EXCUSES PLAYING NINA SIMONE: Zoe Saldana is excusing having fun Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic Nina. The celebrity put on skin-darkening make-up for the duty, and also currently is claiming that she “should have never played Nina.” She claimed: “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago – which was a different leverage but it was leverage nonetheless – I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.” Saldana’s moms and dads are from Puerto Rico and also the Dominican Republic.

MICHEAL RICHARDSON REALLY FELT MOMMY’S EXISTENCE ON FILM WITH PAPA LIAM NEESON: Micheal Richardson informs Bonus that he “felt” the existence of his late mommy Natasha Richardson while working with Made in Italy, a significant funny co-starring his father, Liam Neeson He was simply 13 when his mommy Natasha passed away in2009

NATALIE PORTMAN COMMEMORATES WEDDING ANNIVERSARY WITH BENJAMIN MILLEPIED: 8 factors to commemorate! Natalie Portman begged social media sites to share a wonderful shot of her and also her hubby Benjamin Millepied on their wedding celebration 8 years earlier. “Still my favorite dance partner. #8years,” Portman captioned the picture. With each other, they share child Aleph, 9, and also child, Amalia, 3.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. JOIN FOR APPLE+ DRAMATIZATION: Robert Downey Jr. is readied to exec fruit and vegetables and also potentially show up in an untitled dramatization at Apple+. The job comes from Group Downey and also Adam Perlman, and also is based upon real occasions included in Michael Lista’s Toronto Life write-up “The Sting.” The collection will certainly comply with a Canadian investigative facing a decades-old cool situation.