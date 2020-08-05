Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony shares unusual video clip with children inside his cattle ranch throughout lockdown











August 05, 2020 – 17: 24 BST







Hanna Fillingham



Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony required to Instagram to share a look inside his sensational cattle ranch throughout lockdown, in a video clip with his 2 children



.

.

.

Marc Anthony has actually been separating on his sensational cattle ranch throughout lockdown– and also it resembles one of the most relaxed area to be remaining in. The acclaimed vocalist shared a look inside the substantial premises of his stunning residence on Monday, uploading an Instagram video clip of himself resting outdoors on the turf. He informed customers: “A beautiful day. God bless.” Soon later on, he uploaded a video clip of himself with his 2 children Christian and also Ryan, that he shows ex-wife Dayanara Torres, riding motorcycles outside. “Me and my beautiful boys going for a little ride at the ranch. They are a blessing,” he composed in the subtitle.

EVEN MORE: Kim Kardashian shares peek inside walk-in closet at residence with Kanye West

Packing the gamer …

VIDEO CLIP: Marc Anthony presents 2 ‘children’ on his cattle ranch

The amatory father has 6 youngsters in overall. He is additionally daddy to child Arianna, and also boy Chase, that he shows ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and also doubles Emme and also Max, that he shows ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

Over the previous couple of months, Marc has actually been sharing photos of himself loosening up on his cattle ranch, and also recently he also presented followers to 2 brand-new “babies” that had actually been birthed there. The celebrity uploaded video footage of himself looking satisfied and also kicked back while holding 2 infant goats.

Marc Anthony and also his children enjoyed on their bikes at the cattle ranch

Attending to followers, he claimed: “These are the two new babies born on the ranch. We don’t have names. They are five days old. So we are looking for names. They are two girls.” Among the goats began to bleat, leading to the vocalist to joke: “You sing better than me!”

READ: Gigi Hadid’s infant picture is the prettiest ever before – see it below

Marc is additionally father to doubles Emme and also Max that he shows ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

The infant goats aren’t the only pets that Marc has actually presented followers to over lockdown. Back in April, the acclaimed vocalist thawed hearts after sharing an image on Instagram of himself snuggling approximately his pup Gigi.

Marc has a number of homes, and also along with his cattle ranch, he has a stunning residence in Miami.

While Marc often tends to maintain his domesticity out of the general public eye, he just recently shared a pleasant homage to child Emme after she joined her mum on phase at the Super Dish halftime program in February.

The I Required to Know hitmaker remained in the target market at the Acid rock Arena in Miami to enjoy the pre-teen carry out, and also uploaded a photo of her vocal singing on Instagram after the program. “Emme Dad is so happy with you. You are my [heart] and also I am for life your own,” he composed along with the picture.

He additionally shared a photo of himself with J-Lo and also Emme at her college performance in December, composing: “Nothing but love between us,” in the subtitle.

Similar to this tale? Join to our e-newsletter to obtain various other tales similar to this supplied straight to your inbox.