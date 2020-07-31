Selena Gomez absent from social networks, she explains herself

With over 184 million subscribers, Selena Gomez is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram. Despite this popularity, the American singer is becoming more and more discreet on the social network. And in June 2019, the young woman had even denounced the dangers of Instagram in the show “Live with Kelly & Ryan”: “Before, I had a lot of interaction on Instagram but it has become really unhealthy for young people including me spending all of their time focused on these comments. It affected me. It made me depressed, I didn’t feel good about myself and I looked at my body differently. ” And if Selena Gomez had finally agreed to return to Instagram, the star had started to worry her fans by being very discreet on the Web in recent months.

“It was really difficult for me”

just to let you know that I’m going to be a little more involved and just send more love and show you some more personal stuff and what I’ve been up to. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for always supporting me and I will tell you about it soon. “