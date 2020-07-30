Demi Lovato: discover the astronomical price of her engagement ring

Singer Demi Lovato announced her engagement to Max Ehrich a few days ago on social media

. And the least we can say is that he went all out to please his beloved! He would have given her a very luxurious engagement ring!

You have to see it to believe it. Demi Lovato makes perfect love with her companion, the 29-year-old actor Max Ehrich. A romance shared regularly on the Web, where she had also announced on July 23 their engagement. And Madison de la Garza’s big sister, very proud of her new status, hadn’t done things by halves. Following this wonderful news, the singer posted a string of very intimate pictures depicting the request of her lover. And if there’s another one who hasn’t done things by halves, it’s him. The proof with the exorbitant sum that is worth the ring having convinced the American singer to say “yes” (or not).

Love has a price

If there was one thing that had not gone unnoticed in his latest photos posted on Instagram, it was the huge ring on the artist’s left ring finger. The interpreter of Cool for the summer had focused on this “small detail” with barely quantifiable value as the amount is high. The first estimates were around 850,000 dollars. But this gem seems to be worth much more than that. According to sources who spoke to the media TMZ, ” The ring was to cost no less than $ 2.5 million. And that’s the minimum! It could even go up to $ 5 million !!! “. Yes, you read that right, This sum would be justified by the fact that it is composed of 10 to 20 carats of pure diamond. But not only. Demi Lovato’s fiancé would have spent a lot of time getting the perfect model with the help of famous jeweler Peter Marco: an emerald-cut set in platinum, surrounded by diamonds in the shape of a trapezoid. After all that, the future bride is unlikely to turn on her heels in front of the altar … Or not, there again!