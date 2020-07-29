This was the reason why Selena Gomez ended her friendship with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez starred in one of the most controversial and intermittent relationships in Hollywood; the actors started dating in 2010 and finally cut all kinds of communication in early 2018. Subsequently, the interpreter of ‘Yummy’ married Hailey Baldwin and they will soon celebrate two years of marriage.

For her part, Selena is completely single and waiting for the right boy for her.

The day Selena Gomez discovered Justin Bieber cheating on him with the Jenner sisters

The ex-couple’s courtship was full of ups and downs and infidelities on the part of Justin Bieber, but one of the most controversial caused on social networks, was when Selena discovered her ex-boyfriend cheating on her with the Jenner sisters.

Justin and Kendall

A source close to the former couple, revealed for Life & Style magazine that the actress discovered Justin and Kendall having intimacy.

“After Coachella last April (in 2014), when Selena and Justin were still a couple, she came home and saw him with Kendall in bed while they were having fun (they were having sex). Selena was upset and her heart immediately broke ”

Back then, Selena had a close friendship with Kylie and Kendall, so she did not hesitate to send hurtful messages to the model after what happened, according to the source:

“She was very rude to Kendall, but who could blame her? She thought Kendall was her friend. “

Justin and Kylie

On the other hand, Hailey Baldwin’s husband also became involved with the creator of Kylie Cosmetics while still in a relationship with Gomez. According to some reports, Selena discovered Justin cheating on her with Kylie Jenner, as she witnessed a chat where there were nudes in between.

It may interest you: Hailey Bieber makes a rare reference to Selena Gomez

Subsequently, the singer of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ deleted all the photos she had with the Jenner sisters and cut all kinds of communication with them, in addition to ceasing to follow them on Instagram.