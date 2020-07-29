Nike sneakers are resold for 284 thousand pesos after being seen in Kylie Jenner,

The new collaboration between Nike and Christian Dior could be the most demanded of all 2020 with more than 5 million people registering on the site to get a pair.

Due to the demand for the product, the reselling sites have published them for up to 20 thousand dollars (438,464.00 pesos)

The French and American fashion brand had announced their collaboration of the new ‘Air Jordan 1High OG God Sneakers’ since April, but due to the pandemic they had to delay it for several months.

Before any user, the businesswoman and influencer Kylie Jenner had already shared a photo with the sneakers, making them even more requested and with few pairs available.



