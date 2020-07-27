Taylor Swift’s boyfriend may have secretly collaborated with her

Many fans of the singer believe that her boyfriend Joe Alwyn collaborated with her under the alias of William Bowery.

Taylor Swift brought her fans into the world of conspiracy theories with her newly released Folklore album. Many think that her boyfriend Joe Alwyn collaborated on it with her under the alias of William Bowery.

The singer has already used this trick with another boyfriend, her ex Calvin Harris, to co-write the song This Is What You Came For for Harris and Rihanna.

It was Taylor who started the speculation by thanking a supposed composer, whose name doesn’t exist anywhere else.

Shortly after announcing her eighth Folklore album on July 23, she commented:

“Surprise: tonight, I will release my new album of songs in which I poured all my whims, dreams, fears and reflections,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wrote and recorded this song in isolation, but I was able to collaborate with some of my musical heroes; @aarondessner (who co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me), and @jackantonoff (which is basically a musical family at this point ) “.

But who is this William Bowery, whose name does not appear when investigated on Spotify or Apple Music?

The fan theory is this: She used Bowery, because the first night of the two together was at the Bowery Hotel, in 2016. William’s name may have come from Joe’s great-grandfather, who was a composer named William Alwyn.