Katy Perry performs mini-concert and dresses the digital Tomorrowland with a smile

The American artist Katy Perry gave this Saturday his latest show days before becoming a mom with a mini -concert on the main stage of the unprecedented online edition of the legendary electronic music festival Tomorrowland .

Sheathed in a white polka dot orange miniskirt, which made fire with the fiery wig with which she had decided to respond to the request to exclude reflective or shiny materials, a very pregnant Perry arrived from the sky in a balloon shaped like the face of a sad clown .

With that entry, which once again showed that nobody starts a better presentation than Perry , the artist offered two songs from her new album “Smile”, which is released on August 14.

The artist started precisely with the first single from her new production, which also bears the name “Smile ”.

White shoes with medium heels, the only concession to the final stage of the gestation of her first daughter with the British actor Orlando Bloom , completed the outfit of Perry, who was accompanied during the 10 minutes of her show by four of her musicians, also dressed within the circus iconography of “Smile”.

The second single from the album, named ” Daisies “, was the second new song by Perry , who chose Tomorrowland to premiere his two songs before the public, albeit digitally.

The premieres were the punctuation marks in the show of the artist , who completed her participation with a medley of her greatest hits, such as “Teenage dream” and “California Girls” , with new arrangements to the dance beat, preferred by lovers of electronic music.

Before finishing with her iconic songs “Roar” and “Firework” , Perry danced accompanied by her musicians, dressed in glued orange and purple jumpsuits and with large red hats that covered their half body, “an excuse to cover the masks”, The artist recognized at a press conference two days earlier.

During the presentation, they impressed the digital effects created by the organizers of this Tomorrowland , who tried to turn the obligatory cancellation of the festival – the largest in the world with an annual average of almost half a million people – into an opportunity to explore the limits of the world virtual.

The Perry stage, designed especially for her, was dominated by vivid shades of fuchsia, flanked by immense cascades of pink water and with the appearance at times of the smiley face emoji, which identifies “Smile”, a dancing daisy and multi-colored polka dot white elephants.

Although Perry is much more pop than EDM (Electronic Dance Music), the music that dominates Tomorrowland, the negative comments on social networks only appeared when the fireworks that accompanied her when she sang “Baby you’re firework” went off, and They limited themselves to complaining about the short presentation, which barely touched 15 minutes.

Latin EDM

The two-day festival began with the presentation of the Mexican DJ Mr Pig and the Spanish B Jones , the only representatives of the Hispanic world in the most awaited worldwide appointment by EDM lovers.

Although the Ibiza- based DJ barely winked at her roots by closing with “Bella Ciao” , which although it is an Italian song is the best-known song in the Spanish series “La casa de papel”, Mr Pig played up salsa, in a tribute to the legendary Mexican tropical group La Sonora Santanera.

Even so, Latin music was incorporated into other presentations such as that of the German Paul Kalkbrenner , who included elements of the Colombian group Gaiteros de San Jacinto in his show.

For his part, the American DJ, producer and businessman Steve Aoki , responsible for bringing reggaeton to Tomorrowland last year, played three of his greatest hits with Latin artists: “Azukita”, with Daddy Yankee, Elvis Crespo and Play-N- Skillz; “Maldad” with Maluma and “DALE CINTURA (Kuliki)” with Farina, Darell, Kiko El Crazy and Toño Rosario.

Papilionem

The digital edition of Tomorrowland was established in a virtual world called “Papilionem” , formed by a chain of mountainous islands on which the digital stages were established, a library with archives of previous editions of the festival, which since 2005 has been held in the Belgian town of Boom.

There was also a bar with ideas for cocktails using the spirits that sponsored the innovative initiative and a room with motivational talks by celebrities such as Will I. Am. the leader of the Black Eyed Peas .

Presentations this Saturday and Sunday at Tomorrowland also include David Guetta, Nervo, Afrojack, Dimitri Vega & Like Mike and Tiesto, among others.