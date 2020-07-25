Selena Gomez shows it all off in sheer white leggings

“I just want to be good to you, good to you,” Selena Gomez whispers in one of her sexiest songs to date, Good for you , as she fiddles with the camera and is totally submissive to her boy’s pleasures. This may be a recurring fantasy for millions of people around the world and the singer knows it.

Although her image of a good girl, cultivated since the years she starred in ” The Sorcerers of Weberly Place ” at Disney, has been the dominant one of her career, but this has not prevented that sensual side from surfacing when needed, giving away the moments. most epic that Selena has had on stage and off stage.

As seen in a photo shared by @zsgomez where she is sitting on a sofa in transparent white leggings that frame the best of her figure. She paired these with an over-sized jacket below her shoulders, resulting in a playful look that is, at the same time, conservative and demure enough.

Beautiful Selena Gomez in sheer leggings

Selena Gomez does not stop working

Despite her condition as a lupus patient, and having received a kidney transplant approximately two years ago, she has not abandoned her work rhythm, surprising recently with an intimate album where she revealed her darkest feelings.

The song ‘ Lose you to love me ‘ was a testament to her relationship with Justin Bieber, one that lasted for several years and turned out to be the most toxic years of her life, being with a person who never felt true love for her.

Currently, Selena is quiet. She is undergoing the coronavirus quarantine with her family and remains focused on producing new music, without neglecting her passion for acting.