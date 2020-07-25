Disney postpones the premiere of Mulan, Star Wars and Avatar

The company had already twice postponed the premiere of the version with real actors of the cartoon Mulan and this time did not give any date for its arrival in theaters.

Following the postponement of Tenet , a science fiction Christopher Nolan highly anticipated in theaters, Mulan is the second pillar of the boreal summer collapses. “In recent months it has become clear that nothing can be considered definitive regarding the way in which we release movies,” a spokesman for the Disney studio told several US media.

The company also announced that the outputs of future Star Wars and Avatar episodes will be postponed for a year.

The second installment of Avatar will therefore arrive in theaters in December 2022 and the last one from Star Wars will do so in December 2023.

The following episodes will be released every two years: Avatar in 2024, 2026 and 2028; and Star Wars in 2025 and 2027. In a message posted to his Twitter account, Avatar director, screenwriter and co-producer James Cameron explained that the postponement was due to delays in the production schedule. Although the recording started late in New Zealand for real-life shooting, the special effects work, scheduled for Los Angeles, still couldn’t start because of the pandemic. In early April, Disney had already decided to postpone the release of a dozen movies from the Marvel superhero universe and other major productions such as “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson.

That film will be released in November, so the other films in the saga will also be postponed.

If it will be released. The New Mutants , the new Marvel movie derived from the X-Men saga , maintains its premiere set for August 28 despite the postponements of other blockbusters.

During a presentation at the Comic-Con @ Home event, the cast of the series brought forward the beginning of this film, whose launch was expected for two years and today is the only major Hollywood project that maintains its date set at calendar.

Since the first images of the project were released in 2017, the film experienced numerous chained setbacks and rumors that it needed a lot of retouching to the point of shooting new scenes. Even director Josh Boone even ironized that the movie is cursed and a meteor will fall when it finally opens. EFE and AFP