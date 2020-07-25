Dates confirmed! Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias ready for a great adventure

United States.- In the midst of so much upheaval due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias confirmed their new dates for the next world tour in 2021. It is worth noting that this tour was scheduled for March, however, Given the health crisis, it was suspended until further notice. It was this Friday, July 25, that the artists announced the good news on their official profiles and generated a flurry of reactions from their fans, who are looking forward to this new musical proposal.

Previously, Ricky and Enrique’s concert series was scheduled for September 5 and had a total of 21 stops that included the United States and Canada. Now the new dates are as follows: On September 3, 2021 the tour will arrive in Phoenix and Arizona. In addition, you will have 25 more dates to visit cities such as Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Miami, as well as Toronto and Montreal in Canada.

In a message that the Shark interpreter wrote on Instagram, the following was read: “Nothing stops us, I know this will be a fun tour!” While the Spanish singer also expressed himself on that same social network: “It’s been a long time and I couldn’t be more excited to return on tour to see all of you.” As expected, the reactions were endless and positive. In addition, the participation of the Colombian artist, Sebastián Yatra, was confirmed.

Ricky Martin, ¡de gira!

In the month of March the artists had announced with great hype and cymbals this great news of their tour in North America. It was Iglesias at a press conference in Los Angeles who expressed the following: “We are super happy to collaborate together. It is special, historical for us, representing Latinos. And we have many songs that we have made over the course of our careers. ”

At that time, Yatra, who positioned himself as one of the top winners in the Latin Grammy 2020 for highlighting Pop / Rock Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Fantasy, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year Pop / Rock and Collaboration of the Year Pop / Rock for One year, stated the following: “They are my greatest idols and I think it is the most special thing in this life and in this place where we are: that if one works, one strives, and you stay focused, you can get to where you want to be. ”