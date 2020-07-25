Angelina Jolie’s daughter worries going outside in a shirt and worn shorts

During the quarantine months, Angelina Jolie has been seen on several occasions going out to buy groceries or do something else with her children. Always in her casual outfits and maxi dresses , the Oscar winner does not abandon her family, always wearing a mask and obeying social distancing.

In photos captured on July 20, and shared by the @newsangelinajolie account, the actress can be seen with her daughter Vivienne while they took their pet to the vet. While Angelina looked elegant and beautiful as always, it was her daughter who worried her fans.

The 12-year-old girl was dressed in a worn shorts and an old t-shirt, so in the networks it was commented that she had it neglected, which is the opposite . Angelina Jolie is known for being an excellent mother, said even to her ex-partner Brad Pitt, and she lets her children make their own decisions.

With brown sneakers and her hair up, Vivienne surely just wanted to leave the house as comfortable as possible, to take her friend to his routine medical check-up. It was recently known that her pet rabbit passed away, so the family decided to adopt another and be able to alleviate the loss.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have maintained a friendship

After their controversial separation in 2014, Angelina and Brad went through a painful custody process for their children, one that became very public after the fight between the Oscar winner and Maddox, the couple’s eldest son, became known.

In recent months, father and son have been able to fix their relationship, so Brad has been actively present in the life of the family. He was even seen on a couple of occasions leaving Angelina’s Los Angeles home after spending hours with them.