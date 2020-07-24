Will Smith’s response when one of his followers jokes about Jada Pinkett’s infidelity

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett recently sat down at Jada’s famous red table talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ to be honest. Jada eventually confessed to her husband , Will, all about her affair with another man, 27-year-old singer August Alsina .

This whole story was started by Alsina, when she publicly spoke about her relationship with Pinkett Smith in early July, saying she received Smith’s “blessing” for the relationship.

Jada admitted to having a relationship four and a half years ago with the rapper. And it clarified all the rumors that had been circulating for weeks. Talking about the situation around the red table, Jada referred to their relationship as a “mess”, which has been the straw that has filled Will’s glass when they have joked about it on their networks. You can find his reaction in the video.

