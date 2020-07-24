Muscled Keanu Reeves looks more powerful than Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa together

As you may know, John Wick by Keanu Reeves is one of the deadliest characters in cinema for his incredible wit and various other qualities.

Precisely, to fight any type of enemy, Reeves does not need large muscles such as the shocking steel abs or huge biceps that we see in already recognized action heroes such as Henry Cavill, Chis Evans, Jason Momoa or Chris Hemsworth.

However, recently Reeves ventured into a surprising transformation to save the world, which just involves colossal muscles.

Before being John Wick or Neo in The Matrix , Reeves was Ted Logan and saved the world – or at least his band Wyld Stallyns – from the hand of Bill S. Preston (Alex Winter) in the movies Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure ( 1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991).

Now, almost three decades after the last time we saw him as Ted, Reeves will return to being this character in the third movie Bill & Ted Face the Music .

Well, if you are a fan of Bill and Ted’s time adventures, you know well that neither Reeves nor Alex needed big muscles to fulfill their missions. Actually, the actors brought to life two skinny teenagers passionate about music.

This time, the picture is not so encouraging for his physique either, since, as in reality, the years have passed in his characters and now Bill and Ted are two middle-aged parents of two teenagers: Billie Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea Preston (Samara Weaving).

However, there is a sequence in which Bill and Ted will travel to the future and meet their “future selves” and it is just they who present a physique totally alien to what we have seen in Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. They are both in prison and have shocking muscles full of tattoos.

As you may have noticed, what makes Bill and Ted see as weight lovers is an excellent job from the makeup and special effects department, but there is no doubt that we are very shocked to see Reeves with the traditional physique that we observe in several of the superheroes of Marvel or DC.